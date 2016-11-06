[South Korea] KF-X Korean Fighter prototype about to begin final assembly

Prince Kassad
Apr 19, 2020
The first KF-X prototype be officially rolled-out in April, 2021 with first flight taking place in 2022.
Total of 6 prototypes will be built and undergo testing until production model KF-X enters service in 2026.
KF-X is a 4.5th gen fighter with future development into 5th gen fighter taken into account.
Like the Gripen, it's a mix of indigenous and foreign technology. Some examples:
Overall Design: Indigenous (KAI)
Engines: GE F414 (American)
Radar: Indigenous (Hanwha Systems)
Avionics: Indigenous
Armament: Indigenous + European
IRST: Leonardo Skyward (European)