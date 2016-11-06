[South Korea] KF-X Korean Fighter prototype about to begin final assembly

The first KF-X prototype be officially rolled-out in April, 2021 with first flight taking place in 2022.Total of 6 prototypes will be built and undergo testing until production model KF-X enters service in 2026.KF-X is a 4.5th gen fighter with future development into 5th gen fighter taken into account.Like the Gripen, it's a mix of indigenous and foreign technology. Some examples:Overall Design: Indigenous (KAI)Engines: GE F414 (American)Radar: Indigenous (Hanwha Systems)Avionics: IndigenousArmament: Indigenous + EuropeanIRST: Leonardo Skyward (European)