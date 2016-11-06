What's new

[South Korea] KF-X Korean Fighter prototype about to begin final assembly

Prince Kassad

1599139914988.png



The first KF-X prototype be officially rolled-out in April, 2021 with first flight taking place in 2022.
Total of 6 prototypes will be built and undergo testing until production model KF-X enters service in 2026.
KF-X is a 4.5th gen fighter with future development into 5th gen fighter taken into account.

1599140034511.png



Like the Gripen, it's a mix of indigenous and foreign technology. Some examples:

Overall Design: Indigenous (KAI)

Engines: GE F414 (American)

Radar: Indigenous (Hanwha Systems)

Avionics: Indigenous

Armament: Indigenous + European

IRST: Leonardo Skyward (European)
 
Design is made by ADD Korea, KAI Korea, Indonesian Aerospace. KAI join the program in 2015 while ADD Korea and Indonesia Aerospace has started the R&D since 2010.

Dont trust wikipedia, but use respected publication like Jane Defense. I even get banned until now when I tried to fix KFX/IFX Wikipedia.
 
Trango Towers

The first KF-X prototype be officially rolled-out in April, 2021 with first flight taking place in 2022.
Total of 6 prototypes will be built and undergo testing until production model KF-X enters service in 2026.
KF-X is a 4.5th gen fighter with future development into 5th gen fighter taken into account.

View attachment 666350


Like the Gripen, it's a mix of indigenous and foreign technology. Some examples:

Overall Design: Indigenous (KAI)

Engines: GE F414 (American)

Radar: Indigenous (Hanwha Systems)

Avionics: Indigenous

Armament: Indigenous + European

IRST: Leonardo Skyward (European)
Interesting how they only bought American engines. Speaks volumes
 
