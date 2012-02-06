What's new

South Korea keen to invest more in Bangladesh: Envoy

During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral issues, including formation of a parliamentary friendly group, trade and investment, blue economy, economic development and expansion of Bangladesh’s rural economy

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-Keun called on Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at her office here today, evincing Seoul's keen interest to invest more in Bangladesh's potential sectors.

During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral issues, including formation of a parliamentary friendly group, trade and investment, blue economy, economic development and expansion of Bangladesh's rural economy, a handout said.

Mentioning that the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and South Korea are excellent, Speaker Dr Shirin hoped that the relations of the two countries would be strengthened further in the days to come.

Calling upon South Korea to invest in Bangladesh's specialised economic zones, she said the relations between the two friendly countries could be strengthened further through expansion of trade and business.

Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in developing different sectors of Bangladesh, Jang-Keun said Korea will invest in potential sectors of Bangladesh, including infrastructural development, aiming to increase trade and business between the two countries.

He paid respect to Father of the Nation Bangabadhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.
 
