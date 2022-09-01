South Korea interested in building a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh: Ambassador

South Korea interested in building nuclear power plant in Bangladesh South Korea is interested in building a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh if the latter also shows interest and conditions are favourable. Lee Jang-keun, the South Korean ambassador in Dhaka, said on Wednesday the idea of a South Korea-bulit nuclear power plant “might be at the primary stage”...

Published: August 31, 2022 21:57:15South Korea is interested in building a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh if the latter also shows interest and conditions are favourable.Lee Jang-keun, the South Korean ambassador in Dhaka, said on Wednesday the idea of a South Korea-bulit nuclear power plant “might be at the primary stage”.Speaking to reporters at a discussion organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, he said all both countries need to do is to focus on collaboration for this to happen, reports bdnews24.com.Citing 2019 data, he said South Korea is the sixth largest nuclear power-generating country with 24 such plants in operation.Jang-keun noted South Korea sent nuclear power plant technology to the United Arab Emirates as early as 2008 and recently it got the same job in Egypt.“We have nuclear capacity and we also have technology. If there is interest and the conditions are met by that, the Korean companies might be interested in working with Bangladesh,”Bangladesh’s first nuclear power plant is being built in Pabna’s Rooppur with assistance from Russia.