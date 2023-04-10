South Korea Housing Crisis: Experts warn of overall economic crisis as property prices continue to fall Apartment prices in South Korea's capital Seoul fell by more than 20 percent last year, the largest drop ever. The price decline was more than double the 10 percent drop in 2008 during the global financial crisis. Economists worry a continued decline could lead to a serious economic crisis and...

Apartment prices in South Korea's capital Seoul fell by more than 20 percent last year, the largest drop ever. The price decline was more than double the 10 percent drop in 2008 during the global financial crisis. Economists worry a continued decline could lead to a serious economic crisis and warn the issue is a global concern. Jack Barton reports from Seoul.Kong Hyunsook's house has been on the market in Seoul for a year and a half, despite her already cutting the sale price by 15 percent.KONG HYUNSOOK Seoul Homeowner "Now nobody is coming to see the house anymore because they are expecting the price to be more down."It's not an unreasonable expectation given South Korea property prices have been falling at their fastest rate in two decades.NO HEE-JUNG, Real Estate Agent, Midas "The current cause of the decline in the real estate market is interest rates."South Korea's central bank says it's being cautious with rate increases given it sees the property market as a key risk to the economy, though it warns Korea is not alone.RHEE CHANG-YONG, Governor, Bank of Korea "As a result, many emerging countries are now applying for the IMF's financial support programs and housing prices in major countries have adjusted by more than ten percent after a huge spike under the low inflation environment."Other countries may be in the same boat, but South Korea seems to be sinking faster.NO HEE-JUNG, Real Estate Agent, Midas "Overall, we can think that our country is more serious than foreign countries."YANG JUNSOK, Professor of Economics, Catholic University of Korea "There is a concern with a lot of analysts that there is a potential for a collapse if the housing prices fall too much."JACK BARTON Seoul "South Korea has one of the world's highest household debt levels so higher interest on home loans means less money to spend on consumer goods, a situation exacerbated by the fact many Koreans previously saw property as a safer investment than stocks and bonds."YANG JUNSOK, Professor of Economics, Catholic University of Korea "That's also creating a lot of nervousness on the part of households who were depending on house prices remaining high to finance their post retirement, so that is also another factor cutting down consumption."A Bank of Korea stress test estimates banks could still withstand a further 15 percent fall in apartment prices over the next three years. A sobering assessment given that last year alone apartment prices in the capital fell by more than 22 percent. Jack Barton, CGTN, Seoul.