South Korea Defence Forum

kurup

kurup

Jun 10, 2012
SEOUL (AFP): South Korea has begun fitting naval destroyers with a new, indigenously-developed cruise missile capable of making precision strikes anywhere in North Korea, a news report said on Friday.

Yonhap news agency quoted a senior military official as saying the South had armed two destroyers with 32 of its Hyunmu 3C Tomahawk-style cruise missiles.

The missiles have a range of 400 kilometres, and are capable of reaching targets in the farthest corners of North Korea within a three meter (nine foot) degree of accuracy, the report said.

The unidentified military official said the deployment was partly a response to North Korea's strengthened naval presence off the peninsula's west coast.

The North recently completed a military hovercraft base at Koampo on its southwestern coast, which could be used to attack South Korean islands near the disputed Yellow Sea border.

The maritime boundary was the scene of deadly naval clashes in 1999, 2002 and 2009.

Seoul strengthened its troop presence and upgraded its weaponry on a number of "frontline" islands following North Korea's shelling exactly two years ago of Yeonpyeong island that killed two South Korean marines and two civilians.

The border is not recognised by Pyongyang, which argues it was unilaterally drawn up by the US-led United Nations forces after the 1950-53 Korean war.

trident2010

trident2010

Jun 10, 2010
South Korea joins global space club with satellite launch


SEOUL: South Korea succeeded on Wednesday in its third attempt to put a satellite into orbit, in a high-stakes test of national pride after arch-rival North Korea got there first with a rocket launch last month.
The 140-tonne Korea Space Launch Vehicle (KSLV-I) blasted off at 4:00 pm (0700 GMT) from the Naro Space Center on the south coast, reaching its target altitude nine minutes later and deploying its payload satellite.

A positive outcome after successive failures in 2009 and 2010 was critical to ensuring the future of South Korea's launch programme and realising its ambition of joining an elite global space club.

Scientists and officials at the space centre cheered, applauded and hugged each other as the satellite was released.

In the capital, hundreds gathered in front of a giant television screen in the main train station cheered as the rocket blasted off, and again when the satellite deployment was confirmed.

"After analysing various data, the Naro rocket successfully put the science satellite into designated orbit," Science Minister Lee Ju-Ho told reporters at the space centre.

"This is the success of all our people," Lee said.

Initially scheduled for October 26, Wednesday's launch had been twice postponed for technical reasons.

The delay meant that rival North Korea was able to claim a rare technological victory over the South by launching a satellite into orbit on a three-stage rocket on December 12.

South Korea was a late entrant to the high-cost world of space technology and exploration, and repeated failures had raised questions over the viability of the launch programme.

"This success has put the country's entire rocketry programme back on track," said independent space analyst Morris Jones.

"They were under enormous pressure, given the earlier failures and the North's success last month, and this will give them confidence and, of course, secure critical political and financial support for the future," Jones said.

But South and North Korea remain way behind Asian powers with a proven track record of multiple launches -- China, Japan and India.

The North's launch was condemned by the international community as a disguised ballistic missile test, resulting in tightened UN sanctions that in turn triggered a threat by Pyongyang to carry out a nuclear test.

Wednesday's mission was the last under the South's current agreement with Russia, which agreed to provide the first stage for a maximum of three rockets.

Seoul's space ambitions were restricted for many years by its main military ally the United States, which feared that a robust missile or rocket programme would accelerate a regional arms race, especially with North Korea.

After joining the Missile Technology Control Regime in 2001, South Korea made Russia its go-to space partner, but the relationship has not been an easy one.

In 2009 faulty release mechanisms on the rocket's second stage prevented proper deployment of the satellite.

The second effort in 2010 saw the rocket explode two minutes into its flight, with both Russia and South Korea blaming each other.

South Korea has committed itself to developing a totally indigenous three-stage, liquid-fuelled rocket capable of carrying a 1.5-tonne payload into orbit.

Following Wednesday's launch, Kim Seung-Jo, president of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, said it could have an operating prototype as early as 2018.

It is still unclear if South Korea intends to commercialise its launch vehicles once an indigenous carrier is developed.

"That would take at least seven years, developing a prototype and then building up a launch track record to attract commercial clients," Jones said.


trident2010

trident2010

Jun 10, 2010
I can see now many people making fun of SK for failed attempts are not commenting.

Space technology is highly risky business and if someone claims that they can achieve success without any failures is just making false claims.

Failure is bound to happen but success will come eventually.

Keep trying and well done SK :tup:
 
S-DUCT

S-DUCT

Jan 29, 2013
Does Anyone has info on payload to GTO,LEO?
 
kurup

kurup

Jun 10, 2012
Congratulation South Korea and to south korean's in forum if any.............:cheers:
 
karan21

karan21

Mar 6, 2012
This is barely a south korean achievement. More like a Russian treat to South Korea. The first stage of the rocket is made in Russia so are almost 80% parts. The rocket engines are obsolete liquid fuelled. Well anyways congrats South Korea.
 
ANPP

ANPP

Jul 25, 2012
trident2010 said:
South Korea joins global space club with satellite launch


SEOUL: South Korea succeeded on Wednesday in its third attempt to put a satellite into orbit, in a high-stakes test of national pride after arch-rival North Korea got there first with a rocket launch last month.
The 140-tonne Korea Space Launch Vehicle (KSLV-I) blasted off at 4:00 pm (0700 GMT) from the Naro Space Center on the south coast, reaching its target altitude nine minutes later and deploying its payload satellite.

A positive outcome after successive failures in 2009 and 2010 was critical to ensuring the future of South Korea's launch programme and realising its ambition of joining an elite global space club.

Scientists and officials at the space centre cheered, applauded and hugged each other as the satellite was released.

In the capital, hundreds gathered in front of a giant television screen in the main train station cheered as the rocket blasted off, and again when the satellite deployment was confirmed.

"After analysing various data, the Naro rocket successfully put the science satellite into designated orbit," Science Minister Lee Ju-Ho told reporters at the space centre.

"This is the success of all our people," Lee said.

Initially scheduled for October 26, Wednesday's launch had been twice postponed for technical reasons.

The delay meant that rival North Korea was able to claim a rare technological victory over the South by launching a satellite into orbit on a three-stage rocket on December 12.

South Korea was a late entrant to the high-cost world of space technology and exploration, and repeated failures had raised questions over the viability of the launch programme.

"This success has put the country's entire rocketry programme back on track," said independent space analyst Morris Jones.

"They were under enormous pressure, given the earlier failures and the North's success last month, and this will give them confidence and, of course, secure critical political and financial support for the future," Jones said.

But South and North Korea remain way behind Asian powers with a proven track record of multiple launches -- China, Japan and India.

The North's launch was condemned by the international community as a disguised ballistic missile test, resulting in tightened UN sanctions that in turn triggered a threat by Pyongyang to carry out a nuclear test.

Wednesday's mission was the last under the South's current agreement with Russia, which agreed to provide the first stage for a maximum of three rockets.

Seoul's space ambitions were restricted for many years by its main military ally the United States, which feared that a robust missile or rocket programme would accelerate a regional arms race, especially with North Korea.

After joining the Missile Technology Control Regime in 2001, South Korea made Russia its go-to space partner, but the relationship has not been an easy one.

In 2009 faulty release mechanisms on the rocket's second stage prevented proper deployment of the satellite.

The second effort in 2010 saw the rocket explode two minutes into its flight, with both Russia and South Korea blaming each other.

South Korea has committed itself to developing a totally indigenous three-stage, liquid-fuelled rocket capable of carrying a 1.5-tonne payload into orbit.

Following Wednesday's launch, Kim Seung-Jo, president of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, said it could have an operating prototype as early as 2018.

It is still unclear if South Korea intends to commercialise its launch vehicles once an indigenous carrier is developed.

"That would take at least seven years, developing a prototype and then building up a launch track record to attract commercial clients," Jones said.


South Korea joins global space club with satellite launch - The Times of India
welcome to space club Korea.:tup:
 
