South Korea and the UAE sign a $3.5 billion Air-defence missile deal

1642404064889.png

2022-01-17

The head of the Defense Acquisition Program Department, Kang Eun-ho, told reporters Sunday in Abu Dhabi that South Korea has agreed to sell the Cheongju-2 medium-range surface-to-air missiles to the UAE.

An informed source told Bloomberg that the value of the deal amounted to 3.5 billion dollars.

The signing of the deal came on the sidelines of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit to the UAE, and his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Moon Jae-in's visit to the UAE is part of his tour of the Middle East, which will last a week and include Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The deal demonstrated South Korea's growing position as a growing source of technological and cultural exports. South Korea was the world's largest arms exporter between 2016-2020, according to the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Development.

During his visit to Dubai, the President of the Republic of South Korea and his wife Kim Jong Suk witnessed their country's celebration of its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of his country's promotion to host Expo 2030


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/arti...iles-on-mideast-trip?srnd=premium-middle-east


Cheongung Block 2 Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (KM-SAM)


1642404375241.png



The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday that it will buy mid-range missiles from South Korea in what would be Seoul’s largest arms sale worth nearly 4 trillion won ($3.5 billion).

The Middle East country would be the first to purchase the surface-to-air Korean missile overseas, known as Cheongung, which local reports there described it as one of the most advanced in the world that will improve the quality of the UAE’s missile defense.

1642404948031.png


The Cheongung series, deployed in 2015 to hit targets flying 15 kilometers high and below, complement Korea’s missile defense, through which a Patriot missile intercepts threats flying as high as 20 kilometers, while the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system eyes targets at least 40 kilometers high.

The Chengung series comes in two versions – one for aircraft and the other for ballistic missiles. Abu Dhabi is buying the second version to bolster its air defense, though it did not elaborate on how many missiles it is bringing in to upgrade it.

A complete Cheongung battery comprises a transporter launcher carrying eight missiles with a flight range of 40 kilometers, radar and a command vehicle. The Cheongung series is believed to be able to withstand extreme weather conditions and electromagnetic interference.

The Cheongung reportedly outperforms the US-made Patriot system because it is quicker to aim at a second target after the initial fire.

http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20211117000875

 
Cheolmae II / Cheongung (Iron Hawk)
M-SAM Medium Surface to Air Missile

1642405718009.png


M-SAM medium range surface-to-air missileis a hit-to-kill missile that can intercept incoming missiles at an altitude of 20 kilometers. The KM-SAM is the middle-tier of South Korea’s three-tier aerial and missile defense system. The M-SAM, which is also known as the Cheolmae-2 or Cheongung (Iron Hawk), was developed in Russia by OKB Almaz with the assistance of Samsung Thales, LIG Nex1, and Doosan DST for the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) . Localization and industrialization was carried out in South Korea enough to be considered a local system, based on technology from the 9M96 missile used on S-350E and S-400 missile systems.

The Republic of Korea Air Force (RoKAF) finally-replaced its ageing MIM-23 HAWK surface-to-air missile systems and replaced them with KM-SAM systems. In July 2021 Unit 2970, a battalion-level formation under the RoKAF’s 1st Air Defense Missile Brigade, retired the HAWK system, which had been in South Korean service since 1983, as well as the AN/TSQ-73 air-defence command-and-control system, which had been in service for 39 years.

Each missile system consists of a multipurpose radar, a fire control system, a launch system, as well as eight Chhonggun missiles. The complex was initially capable of hitting aircraft at an altitude of 10-15 km. The complete battery consists of six 8-cell transporter mounting launchers (TEL), a passive electronically scanned array (PESA) X-band multifunctional phased array 3D radar (based on the Russian S-400) and a command fire engine. The radar operates in the X-band and rotates at 40 rpm, covering up to 80 degrees in height. It can detect targets within a 100 km (62 mi) radius and track up to 40 simultaneously.

The Koreans noted that their new multipurpose radar system "Chonggun" has the ability to track aircraft, identifying on the principle of "friend or foe", and intercept up to six targets simultaneously. The launch system itself is vertically oriented. After launching the rocket, it is controlled by radar. The missile is capable of rapidly changing direction of flight and performing deceptive maneuvers while evading interception systems. In addition, each missile is equipped with devices that allow it to continue to perform its mission and, when the enemy tries to put electromagnetic interference.

The radar contains a Rotating phased-array antenna (60 rpm) with Full electronic scanning, with large deflection (+/- 45° in elevation and bearing). With electronic beam steering, very low sidelobes and a narrow pencil beam mainlobe, the MFMTR phased array is more difficult to detect and track by an aircraft’s warning receiver when not directly painted by the radar, and vastly more difficult to jam. While it may have detectable backlobes, these are likely to be hard to detect from the forward sector of the radar. As most anti-radiation missiles rely on sidelobes to home in, the choice of engagement geometry is critical in attempting to kill a MFMTR. This radar provides a highly mobile 3D search and acquisition capability, but is limited in low level coverage footprint by its antenna elevation.

The specialised MFMTR is a high power-aperture, coherent, X-band phased array designed for the rapid acquisition and initial tracking of inbound ballistic missiles within a 90 degree sector. The primary search waveform is chirped to provide a very high pulse compression ratio intended to provide very high range resolution of small targets. The design uses a high power Travelling Wave Tube (TWT) source, very low side lobes and frequency hopping techniques to provide good resistance to jamming. Russian sources are unusually detailed on ECCM techniques used, claiming the use of three auxiliary receiver channels for cancelling side lobe jamming, automatic wind compensated rejection of chaff returns, and provisions in the MTI circuits to reject jamming. A facility for precise angular measurement of jamming emitters is included.

In 1998, North Korea successfully test-fired its Taepodong-I missile, which flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific. South Korea hastened the development of a hit-to-kill missile system that was capable of intercepting incoming missiles in the aftermath of North Korea's successful test launch of this medium range missile. The Defense Ministry initiated a program to develop a middle range surface-to-air missile, codenamed, "M-SAM" in 1998. The ministry aimed to enable the new missile to intercept small targets like missiles.

The radar would be developed by Lucky Goldstar, and the combat data system would be jointly created by Lucky Goldstar and Sangyong. The missile and launcher would be developed by Samsung. The expected date of service was 2010, same date when HAWK systems was to be withdrawn from service.

South Korea enlisted the technological help of Russia in the development of the M-SAM in such areas as electronic guidance. The M-SAM program was aimed at developing a missile which has a striking range of 30 to 60 km, in order to replace the existing Hawk missiles that form the backbone of Korea's anti-aircraft system along with its Nikes, which have a range of 150 km. With the help of Russian experts, the Korean experts were able to improve the system, in particular, replacing the massive radar with a more compact device that can be installed on a truck. In addition, when creating engines for Korean missiles, the principles laid down in the Russian 9M96 missiles were widely used.

Following the Taepo-dong test firing, lawmakers demanded the beefing up of the nation's anti-missile attack capabilities when the National Assembly's defense committee was called into session in the aftermath of the North's missile test launch. Initial plans called for the investment of a total of 200 to 300 billion won in the development of the M-SAM by 2008.

To counter the growing threat posed by North Korean ballistic missile, the missile to be developed would be able to intercept a missile, a function its predecessor Hawk didn't have. The model ROK was trying to emulate in the M-SAM development was Russia's S-300 missile. The final product would be like the S-300 but shorter in range. Korea and Russia established a technology transfer agreement in the military field.

In 1997 members of the US Congress voiced deep concern over the possibility that South Korea may procure Russian S-300 systems for air defense as opposed to the US Patriot system. They argued that the Patriot possessed superior radar and engagement capabilities and requires less manpower to operate and maintain. Most importantly, acquisition of the Patriot ensures interoperability with other assets assigned to US Forces, Korea enhancing the overall safety and combat effectiveness of US and allied forces. Considering the almost half century relationship between our two countries, and the closeness with which our troops train together, it would be most unfortunate for South Korean allies to procure a non-U.S. air defense system.

In 2006, NPO Almaz manufactured and dispatched an MFRLS demonstrator to South Korea. The South Korean military conducted tests with an experimental locator in various climatic conditions and as close as possible to combat conditions. The radar was demonstrated at a number of military exhibitions.

In May 2006 the country's weapons acquisition agency announced that it would start a W625 billion project to develop the M-SAM middle-range surface-to-air missiles. In June 2006. The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) approved the project, which was to enter service in 2010, a spokesman of the agency said. The missile would be co-developed by about 15 Korean defense firms and Russia which would give technological help in such areas as electronic guidance, he said. The M-SAM program, initiated in 1998, was aimed at developing a missile capable of hitting a target of 30 to 60 kilometers away, replacing aging Hwak missiles. Hawk missiles with a striking range of 150 kilometers, had been the backbone of South Korea's anti-aircraft system. To counter the growing threat posed by North Korean ballistic missile, the Air Force also planned to buy 48 advanced Patriot missile interceptors to replace the existing Nike Hercules missiles.

In the spring of 2006. a new contract was signed with South Korea, which entered into force on 01 October 2006. Thus, the third stage of the creation of the MFRS for the KM-SAM air defense system began. NPO Almaz undertook to develop and manufacture two prototypes of MFRS, as well as to ensure testing, preparation of serial production and delivery of design documentation for MFRS. The total term of the contract was 5 years. The term of production and delivery of two prototypes of MFRS was 3 years. The Korean-European joint venture Samsung-Thales is responsible for coordinating the contract from the Korean side. This contract is a special type of military-technical cooperation in which a finished product is not supplied to a foreign customer, but research and development work is carried out in such a sensitive area for national defense as air defense.

South Korea gave the green light for the development of the Cheolmae II surface-to-air missile (SAM). This project could cost KRW498.5 billion (USD1=KRW944) through 2011. This system would be capable of engaging aircraft and missiles. The South Korean Ministry of National Defense also plans to build the THAAD system, capable of intercepting high-altitude ballistic missiles. For this purpose, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense was promoting the work of improving the intermediate-range Cheolmae-2 surface-to-air missiles to the level of the upgraded S-400 type of ballistic missile interceptor system (Cheolmae 4-H).

The ROKN was interested in developing Cheolmae-2, also called M-SAM, land-based SAM system for shipboard use. The Cheolmae-2 missile itself was a variant of the Russian 9M96 missile of S-400 system and its fire control radar was an X-band rotator. Almaz of Russia was building two fire control radar prototypes as of 2007.

The M-SAM program was aimed at developing a missile which has a striking range of 30 to 60 km, in order to replace the existing Hawk missiles that formed the backbone of Korea's anti-aircraft system along with its Nikes, which have a range of 150 km. The Hawk units were still reliable though antiquated, but the Nikes were totally worthless. The HAWK surface-to-air missiles were located in 110 launchers deployed over 24 sites and at major air force installations. The Hawk was due for retirement in 2010.

The medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, now called "Cheongung" (Iron Hawk), was unveiled in 2011 after a five-year R&D program by a consortium of 15 South Korean defense firms in a bid to beef up the country's air and missile defense. South Korea planned to produce indigenously-developed surface-to-air guided missiles in 2013 to gradually deliver them to the military starting in 2015, military sources said 10 September 2012.

The state-run Defense Acquisition and Procurement Agency (DAPA) planned to sign a deal in 2012 to enter into production in 2013. The military would begin fielding the missiles starting in 2015 and complete it by 2018 or 2019. Cheongung can intercept targets at an altitude of up to 15 kilometers and at a range of about 40 km, and simultaneously attack several targets with a multiple radar system.

Korea would deploy indigenous surface-to-air guided missiles by the end of 2015 as testing has been successfully completed, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), 30 July 2015. "The Defense Agency for Technology and Quality (DTaQ) successfully conducted the quality certification firing of the Cheongung in late July," said the DAPA in a press release. "Mass production will begin in earnest this year following the completion of the quality-certification process." A DAPA official noted that the product received a pass mark if it hit its target twice out of three test-fires.

The South Korean military reportedly deployed the newly developed anti-aircraft missile system along the maritime border in the Yellow Sea in March 2016. The surface-to-air guided missile system known as Cheongung was deployed in the northwest islands early in 2016 to defend against North Korean aircraft.

South Korea had almost completed development of a key weapon for the Korean Air and Missile Defense system. A military official said on 16 April 2017 that the development of the M-SAM missile system was in the final stage with all tests completed. The official said that the military will assess the missiles’ suitability for combat purposes in May 2017. M-SAM missiles reportedly satisfied the required operational capability of the military, including the interception rate.

ADD specialists intended to bring Chhongun to the level of the PAC-3 ballistic interceptor missile. As a result, Chhonggun will become the basis of the Korean missile defense system aimed at protecting the country from missile attacks from the DPRK. For this purpose, the "ceiling" of target destruction will be increased to 30 km, and the range to 100-150 km. Local media reported, citing military sources, that seven out of eight Cheongun missiles hit their targets during the latest tests, which was considered a good result.

On November 12, 2020, a ceremony was held in South Korea for the transfer of the first battery of the upgraded Cheongung (KM-SAM) Block 2 air defense systems to the troops. Compared to the previous nationally produced Cheongung (KM-SAM) air defense system in the Block 1 version, the modified version has an increased range of destruction targets up to 50 km, and an altitude of up to 20 km. It should be noted that the Cheongung (KM-SAM) Block 2 air defense system was developed with the active assistance of the Russian JSC Concern VKO Almaz-Antey. The Russian side was responsible for the creation of a multifunctional radar and command post of the complex, as well as an anti-aircraft guided missile (based on missiles series 9M96).

ADD plans to further develop the M-SAM as an anti-missile missile similar to the Patriot PAC-3, with an increased range of 100–150 km (62–93 miles) and a coverage height of 30 km (98,000 ft). The Cheolmae-2 medium-range anti-aircraft missile can be launched from the Korean vertical launch system (K-VLS) aboard Daegu -class frigates in the role of the navy.


https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/rok/m-sam.htm
 
Theres a good chance Halcon will locally produce these or make an indigenous SAM.

The CEO said they are developing more air defense missiles besides Skyknight.
 
South Korea is fast emerging as an alternative to western weapon systems with equally-good reliability and none of the political strings attached. UAE has made a smart decision here. I wonder if they would consider the KF-21 project in the future instead of F-35s. After all, Indonesia is already a partner in that project.
 
KM-SAM block-2 with a range of 160 km hits targets within a height of 60 km..

Missiles have counter electronic warfare capabilities..

The missile's speed is Mach 5..

تنزيل.jpg
 
source for this ?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KM-SAM here block 2 is 20 km atitude and 40 km range
It depends on the missiles used..

Like this one is a hit to kill missile that comes with the system
KM-SAM-Cheongong-II-South-Korea-Missile.jpg


It is a Medium range system not a short range one.. the 20 km altitude is for intercepting BM..

The KM-SAM block-2 was to be an upper tier interceptor designed to take down ballistic missiles, offering capabilities similar to that of the American Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile with a range of 150 km (93 mi) and ceiling of 200,000 ft (61 km). Performance levels were to be twice as superior to the Patriot and Cheolmae II missiles, and was expected to be based on the Russian S-400 technology..

The Block II interceptor is effective against both aircraft and ballistic targets.

From the same Wikipedia page you provided..

why not buy david sling?
Because the UAE is getting full ToT from South Korea..
 
The President of the Republic of South Korea said: "I hope that the two countries will cooperate not only in construction and infrastructure, but also in the fields of defense and security, and I look forward to expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of development and production." The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Korea and the UAE in the field of defense and technology was signed because there is a will for close cooperation."

The enhanced cooperation relationship will continue in the future, and the two leaders discussed the possibility of cooperation in the development and production of next generation fighters.

bG9jYWw6Ly8vcHVibGlzaGVycy80MzM1OS8yMDIxMDQwOTE2MDYtbWFpbi5jcm9wcGVkXzE2MTc5NTkyMDYuanBn.jpg
 
