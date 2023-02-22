What's new

South Korea Again Smashes Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility Rate in 2022

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,911
-23
97,516
Country
China
Location
China

South Korea Again Smashes Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility Rate in 2022​

Sam Kim
Tue, February 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST

25f10366be707d92e91b3b342e9c16ac


(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s fertility rate, the world’s lowest for years, has fallen again, aggravating the challenges of aging demographics for the economy.

The number of babies expected per woman fell to 0.78 last year, according to data released by the statistics office on Wednesday. At 0.81 in 2021, it was already the lowest among more than 260 nations tracked by the World Bank.


The lack of babies carries long-term risks for the economy by reducing the size of the workforce that underpins its growth and vitality. Welfare spending for an aging population also drains national coffers that could otherwise be utilized to promote businesses, research and other enterprises that are key to prosperity.

A shrinking workforce is a major cause of Korea’s declining potential growth rate. The working-age population peaked at 37.3 million in 2020 and is set to fall by almost half by 2070, according to Statistics Korea.

The number of newborns declined last year to 249,000 from 260,600 a year earlier, the statistics office said. That’s less than 5% of the population. In contrast, about 373,000 people died last year, extending what one policymaker called a “death cross.”

Korea has the world’s fastest-shrinking population among economies with per capita gross domestic product of at least $30,000, according to United Nations projections and World Bank data. By 2100, the number of people is projected to fall by 53% to 24 million. That’s a further deterioration from a 43% decline forecast in 2019.

Korea’s leaders have increased spending to encourage people to have more babies, including President Yoon Suk Yeol’s policy of tripling payments for mothers of newborns.

The government has also adopted a policy of living with an aging population, after seeing its efforts bear little fruit. That includes enhancing living conditions for retirees, accelerating robot adoption and inviting more foreigners into the workforce.

Economists suggest Korea needs to do more to improve gender equality so that women feel less worried about losing their jobs by having children. High education and housing costs are among other factors putting pressure on fertility, data show.

The average age at which a woman has her first child rose to 33 last year while the number of second children fell by 16.8%. By region, the capital Seoul had the lowest fertility rate at 0.59, while Sejong, home to government headquarters, had the highest at 1.12, according to the stats office.

The figures are preliminary and may be revised later this year.

finance.yahoo.com

South Korea Again Smashes Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility Rate in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s fertility rate, the world’s lowest for years, has fallen again, aggravating the challenges of aging demographics for the economy.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They...
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,321
-22
5,603
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
beijingwalker said:
Big cities are always the lowest, but China still have several provinces enjoying very healthy population growth even the country as a whole suffered a drop last year. China is a continental size country and everythng various greatly from province to province.
Click to expand...

Engineers think deep. The implication is very bad Beijing Shanghai fertility is low. These cities are full of UPeking, Tsinghua, and all other top intellectual elite. These are the best people of China.

They are not allow to breed.

Then the village people breed more.
 
H

hamilcar of carthage

FULL MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
309
-10
153
Country
Reunion
Location
Reunion
Song Hong said:
Engineers think deep. The implication is very bad Beijing Shanghai fertility is low. These cities are full of UPeking, Tsinghua, and all other top intellectual elite. These are the best people of China.

They are not allow to breed.

Then the village people breed more.
Click to expand...
Everyone has a humble beginning.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Korea reports record annual trade deficit, the first in more than a decade in 2022, more weakness forecast
Replies
7
Views
320
Song Hong
Song Hong
beijingwalker
South Korea’s economy shrank for the first time in two years, but growth is expected from China’s reopening
Replies
2
Views
196
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s Declining Population Can Still Prosper
Replies
1
Views
237
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
从八品主簿
South Korea's three major battery manufacturers' market share will decline in 2022, and Chinese manufacturers' share will soar
Replies
4
Views
615
K_Bin_W
K
beijingwalker
South Korea posts the worst trade deficit in its history
Replies
1
Views
249
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom