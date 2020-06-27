South Korea abandons Pakistan in Military Sales

South Korean company POONGSANG that had collaborated with Pakistan Ordnance Factories to set up the 155mm Base Bleed ammunition’s factory and was a prominent supplier for Air Defence Guns 35mm ammunition’s has refused to extend supporting these programs further thereby leaving Pakistan Army in a lurch and an embarrassing position. This is due to India is working with the South Koreans on the Self Propelled Howitzers and the Mobile Air Defence platforms for a program estimated to be in excess of US$6 Billion. The South Koreans have told Pakistani counterparts at GHQ that they will no longer be able to support Army and Air Force requirement (Jet Trainer) due to the Indian pressures. So much for the Pakistan Government mantra on Pakistan gaining a respectable position against India on Kashmir and other issues. Sadly, Money talks while BS walks