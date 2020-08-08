/ Register

  • Saturday, August 8, 2020

South China Sea: China Blocked All American Naval Satellite and Comand & Control Communications!

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Clutch, Aug 8, 2020 at 12:36 PM.

    Clutch

    Clutch

    Listen from 9:20 onwards for the report in China's block of American communication ..




    Just now, the U.S. fighter plane flew over the South China Sea again.
    Unexpectedly, it lost control halfway, and the U.S. finally admitted one thing.

    Just now, the US CNBC website reported that several US Growler electronic warplanes were mysteriously attacked when they flew to the South China Sea again. These warplanes were all out of control midway, but these warplanes were out of control for only a few seconds. Then the US military ordered the request. All fighters over the South China Sea withdrew.

    In this regard, the United States was at a loss as to why this happened. Finally, they mobilized reconnaissance satellites to discover that many electronic jamming devices appeared on the islands and reefs in the South China Sea. It was these devices that caused the short-term loss of control of the U.S. fighter planes. According to the pilots, when they were attacked electronically, all the instruments in the cabin were chaotic. The fighter planes were completely out of control and could not communicate with the outside world, but they did not know what happened.

    [​IMG]

    After the accident, the United States negotiated with my country, demanding that my country dismantle the electronic equipment immediately, but it was rejected. These electronic devices are an important part of my country’s maritime defense and are not offensive weapons. Therefore, the US military’s request for dismantling is unreasonable. So why does this electronic device make the United States so afraid? First of all, it is an electronic jamming device that can cut off the enemy’s radio system. The attacked fighter will be out of control. Since it cannot be controlled, these fighters will soon crash.

    The second is that its attack method is unpredictable. Compared with conventional air defense missiles, electronic jamming systems are more concealed. Because its attack method interferes with the radio, enemy fighter planes are often hit inadvertently. At the same time, this type of attack is almost impossible to intercept. That’s why the US military asks my country to dismantle these weapons.

    Woody Island Chinese build-up



    On the same day, Swift, the former commander of the US Pacific, finally admitted that the US military had lost the best time to control the South China Sea. He believes that China has deployed a large number of Hongqi 9 air defense missiles, H6K fighter jets, and electronic jamming systems on islands and reefs. The defense can be said to be solid. If US fighter jets rush into the South China Sea, they are likely to encounter “Waterloo.”

    In fact, since the construction of China’s island and reef defense began, the living space of US military fighters and warships has been shrinking. If China continues to develop like this, the United States will not have any chance of winning.

    US Growler Planes Blocked By Chinese Jamming



    Whether it is islands or reefs or electronic jamming systems, these are part of our national defense system. According to the US military, my country’s electronic jamming system has covered more than half of the South China Sea. It can be seen from this that American fighters must be careful when entering the South China Sea
     
    Clutch

    Clutch

    Beijing Reportedly Installs Communications Jamming Equipment In South China Sea

April 10, 20187:03 AM ET
SCOTT NEUMAN

    April 10, 20187:03 AM ET
    SCOTT NEUMAN

    [​IMG]
    ANTHONY KUHN

    China has placed equipment designed to jam communications on a barren outpost in the South China Sea — a move apparently aimed at bolstering its dominance in a region where it has pushed extensive territorial claims with its maritime neighbors, The Wall Street Journal reports, quoting U.S. officials.

    According to the newspaper:

    "A U.S. Defense Department official, describing the finding, said: 'China has deployed military jamming equipment to its Spratly Island outposts.'

    The U.S. assessment is supported by a photo taken last month by the commercial satellite company DigitalGlobe and provided to The Wall Street Journal. It shows a suspected jammer system with its antenna extended on Mischief Reef, one of seven Spratly outcrops where China has built fortified artificial islands since 2014, moving sand onto rocks and reefs and paving them over with concrete."

    [​IMG]
    As The Diplomat, a website that covers the Asia-Pacific region, writes, "It's unclear if the U.S. assessment is backed by other forms of intelligence or imagery alone; the resolution of the commercial imagery is insufficient to definitively substantiate the nature of the equipment, but the U.S. military added an inset showing the kind of equipment it expects has been deployed."

    A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Defense declined Tuesday to directly respond to the report, but said the Spratly Islands — which are also claimed by Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines — are "Chinese territory."

    "China's stationing of troops and deployment of facilities for homeland defense on the islands and reefs is the natural right of a sovereign nation," Senior Col. Ren Guoqiang said. "It is helpful to protecting national sovereignty and security, to keeping maritime lines of communication open and safe, and to safeguarding regional peace and stability."

    [​IMG]

    Map showing overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea.

    Stephanie d'Otreppe
    "It is not aimed at any particular nation. China will resolutely stick to the path of peaceful development and pursue a defensive national defense policy and proactively defensive military strategy," he added.

    The electronic jamming equipment would be consistent with a 2016 U.S. Department of Defense report that said China's People's Liberation Army views such electronic warfare as a "force multiplier" and "would likely employ it in support of all combat arms and services during a conflict."

    China sees the South China Sea and its islands and rightful sphere of influence, "dovetailing with its newly reclaimed role of East Asia's dominant power. Also at stake: a strategic waterway with massive oil and gas reserves that potentially could help fuel China's energy-hungry industries and towns," as we have written previously.

    NPR's Anthony Kuhn wrote last month that "In recent years, China has reclaimed land on some of the islands and has installed airstrips, hangars and weapons systems, despite Chinese leaders' pledges not to militarize the islands. Vietnam and the Philippines have also built on some contested islands in the area, but to a far lesser extent."

    China's muscle flexing has brought the U.S. and Chinese navies into increasingly close and frequently uncomfortable contact, including Cold-War-style cat-and-mouse games in the region that have increased international tensions.
     
    Clutch

    Clutch

    China has jamming equipment in the South China Sea — and the US may 'not look kindly on it'
Alex Lockie
Apr 18, 2018, 1:11 PM
    Alex Lockie
    Apr 18, 2018, 1:11 PM

    [​IMG]
    An EA-18G Growler assigned to the "Rooks" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) on February 28, 2018.
    • The US Navy's USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has reached the Philippines, and it looks like China has jamming equipment in the South China Sea.
    • Beijing has built and militarized artificial islands in the South China Sea, and is extremely touchy about US Navy ships sailing around them despite their legal status as lying in international waters.
    • While jamming isn't anywhere near shooting, the provocative activity "could lead to an escalatory pattern that could be negative for both sides," and the US will "not look kindly" on the practice, according to an expert.


    The US Navy's USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has reached the Philippines, and reports from pilots on board the ship paint a troubling picture of growing tensions with China.

    US officials told the Wall Street Journal early in April that intelligence officers detected China moving radar and communications jamming equipment to the South China Sea.

    In addition to building and militarizing islands in the South China Sea, Beijing stands accused of encroaching on the Philippines' territorial waters, something recently exacerbated by the reported appearance of Chinese military planes on a reef near the island nation.

    Part of the Roosevelt's mission in the Philippines was to demonstrate that if China crossed the line, the US, the Philippines's ally, would have its back.

    And it would likely be obvious to a US pilot if China was jamming their equipment.

    "The mere fact that some of your equipment is not working is already an indication that someone is trying to jam you. And so we have an answer to that," a pilot flying an EA-18G Growler, the US Navy's electronic attack version of the F-18 carrier-based fighter jet, told GMA News Online.

    Jamming 'can be dangerous'

    [​IMG]
    Map shows China's maritime border claims and the islands it has moved to claim.
    "This is not something that the US will look kindly on or think they can overlook." Omar Lamrani, a military analyst at geopolitical consulting firm Stratfor, told Business Insider, when asked about a potential jamming. "The US will likely seek to counter this in some way."

    While Lamrani said that jamming "can be dangerous" if it targets navigation or communication systems, the US Navy's electronic attack aircraft can likely more than handle the challenge.

    "The Growler is a very capable machine," Lamrani said. "I doubt the Chinese can really affect that aircraft that much. This type of system will try to annoy them and interfere with them, but I don’t really think it will create a safety issues."

    But while manned aircraft can usually fight back against signal jamming, and pilots in a cockpit can always use their own judgment if communications or navigation is lost, jamming could pose a serious threat to the US Navy's drones, as there's no one in the cockpit, according to Lamrani.

    If China is jamming US Navy aircraft flying in international airspace at sea, it serve as yet another sign that Beijing may disregard international law and norms to defend its South China Sea land grab.

    According to Lamrani, while jamming isn't anywhere near shooting, the provocative activity "could lead to an escalatory pattern that could be negative for both sides."

    Editor's note: An original version of this story incorrectly stated that the EA-18G Growler pilot had experienced jamming in the Pacific or was able to confirm that jamming equipment existed. This article has been changed to report that the pilot generally described what jamming would be like.
     
    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Hakikat ve Hikmet

    Time to militarily confront China is long gone...

    Even the rug tag communists - tied to China - cost the job of 5-star General McArthur! And, all the gimmicks of Secretary McNamara went down in the jungles of Vietnam, again courtesy of the supply chain tied to China.....
     
    serenity

    serenity

    US military as portrayed by Chinese media shows they are far ahead of us in almost every department although we are improving and shown as technology capable. If they want to militarily confront us, we have only nuclear weapons to truly stop them.

    While we improve over those times, the Americans improved more. Only difference is we are much more industrial now and have more organization and resources available to catch up the gaps quickly but they are ahead still. Russia has gone motionless and India similarly. Against India we can easily defeat them but against the USA we need some miracles. Today's war is all technology and organization. For Vietnam and Korea, there are strategies and tactics to make it hard but these days if for example Vietnam and China go to war again, there will not be stalemate until the battles resemble Afghanistan against Soviet or US forces. Formal military will always be defeated by superior technology now.
     
    gambit

    gambit

    Let me guess...All the American pilots were so scared they resigned when they landed. Like how that story about a Russian fighter buzzed a US Navy ship and caused half the ship's crew resignations. :lol:
     
    Bengal71

    Bengal71

    What if there is a cyclone or tsunami? How high are these islands?
     
    The Eagle

    The Eagle

    Can you share the link to the source for the rest of the post or is it your own analysis?
     
