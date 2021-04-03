Even Canada cannot be stopped by China
South China Sea: Canadian warship enters disputed waters as tensions with Beijing soar
A CANADIAN warship passed through the disputed South China Sea this week as tensions with Beijing continue to escalate.
By MANON DARK
PUBLISHED: 01:22, Thu, Apr 1, 2021 | UPDATED: 08:57, Thu, Apr 1, 2021
South China Sea: Canada expresses support for Philippines
A CANADIAN warship passed through the disputed South China Sea this week as tensions with Beijing continue to escalate.
The Asian superpower has claimed a large part of the South China Sea as its own which has triggered territorial disputes. Countries including the US have opposed China’s maritime sovereignty claims and have sent their own warships to the disputed waters to promote “freedom of the seas”.
This week, the Canadian Department of National Defence said HMCS Calgary sailed through the South China Sea.
The warship passed through the disputed waters on Monday and Tuesday while travelling from Brunei to Vietnam.
According to a Canadian Defence official speaking on the condition of anonymity, China shadowed the Canadian ship on its journey through the disputed waters.
Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier confirmed that the warship passed near the disputed Spratly Islands.
China and the Philippines have both claimed sovereignty of the islands and Beijing has set up military bases there.
Mr Le Bouthillier said the ship sailed through the South China Sea as it was the most practical route.
Tensions between China and other countries including Canada have heightened due to movements in the disputed waters.
Canada joined a host of western powers including the UK in condemning China’s growing aggression in the South China Sea earlier this month.
It came days after 220 Chinese ships were spotted moored near the Julian Felipe Reef inside the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf.
