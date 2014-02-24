What's new

South China Sea: Britain flexes military muscles in threat to Beijing 'Hugely powerful'

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,310
9
5,407
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
South China Sea: Britain flexes military muscles in threat to Beijing 'Hugely powerful'
BRITAIN is set to deploy its first operational flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to the South China Sea in the coming months.

6358975-1.jpg


Boris Johnson said the deployment will show countries such as China that Britain believes in the international law of the sea. He explained that the Carrier Strike Group, which will interact with more than 40 nations on the deployment through the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean, and the South China Sea to Japan, would project Britain's values as well as its military capabilities. It comes as a threat to Beijing which has laid claims to the entirety of the South China Sea.

Mr Johnson said: "One of the things we'll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea, and in a confident but not a confrontational way, we will be vindicating that point.

"We don't want to antagonise anybody, but we do think that the United Kingdom plays a very important role, with friends and partners, the Americans, the Dutch, the Australians, the Indians many, many others, in upholding the rule of law, the international rules-based system on which we all depend."

HMS Queen Elizabeth took part in NATO exercises in the Mediterranean in May ahead of the eight-month voyage that will cross through the South China Sea.


Commodore Steve Moorhouse said the carrier is "a hugely powerful statement".

South China Sea news


South China Sea news


Boris Johnson said the deployment will show China the UK believes in the law of the sea (Image: GETTY)

He added: "It shows that we are a global navy and wanting to be back out there.

"The aim for us is that this deployment will be part of a more persistent presence for the United Kingdom in that region."

Britain was the main battlefield ally of the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan and, alongside France, the principal military power in the European Union.

But its 2016 vote to leave the EU had raised questions about its global role.

Partly in response to those concerns, London announced its biggest military spending increase since the Cold War late last year and has been touting the clout of the carrier, built at a cost of more than 3 billion pounds ($4.26 billion).

MS Queen Elizabeth will exercise with naval vessels from the United States, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, along the route.

Britain, like China, now has two aircraft carriers, both countries dwarfed by the United States' 11.

The new 65,000-tonne vessel carries eight British F-35Bs and 10 US F-35s as well as 250 US marines as part of its 1,700-strong crew.

It will lead two destroyers, two frigates, a submarine and two support ships on its journey of 26,000 nautical miles, joined by a US destroyer and a frigate from the Dutch navy.

www.express.co.uk

South China Sea: Britain flexes military muscles in threat to Beijing 'Hugely powerful'

BRITAIN is set to deploy its first operational flagship aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to the South China Sea in the coming months.
www.express.co.uk www.express.co.uk
 
Last edited:
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,872
-23
9,420
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The 2 carriers are no threat to China. If this were 1840s yeah Britain would be huge threat to China due to technological advantage but today China is more technologically advanced than Britain and these 2 carriers are not threat to China anymore.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,310
9
5,407
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Tai Hai Chen said:
The 2 carriers are no threat to China. If this were 1840s yeah British would be huge threat to China due to technological advantage but today China is more technologically advanced than Britain and these 2 carriers are not threat to China anymore.
Click to expand...

Can you stop trolling ?? what are you even talking about?? @waz brother this troll has zero contribution to the threads permanent ban for this troll
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,872
-23
9,420
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
aziqbal said:
Can you stop trolling ?? what are you even talking about?? @waz brother this troll has zero contribution to the threads permanent ban for this troll
Click to expand...
@waz

This member @aziqbal filling this forum of threads about 2 carriers to South China Sea. Here's another one of his threads on the same topic https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/2-ca...carrier-strike-group-transit-the-suez.716227/ . Should probably merge them into a single thread. Also, this @aziqbal is a well known troll who was in the past active on sinodefence forum. See if you can do something about this member. He does not deserve status as an analyst, and may need some time off from PDF.

Asif Iqbal

Hi guys I am back after my ban :) I want to first of all apologise for my behaviour on SDF during the Indo-Pak conflict My emotions got the better of me and I got carried away After degassing mainly on PDF I hope everything is calmed down here and i am actually glad Deino banned me because...
www.sinodefenceforum.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Sugarcane
US v China: is this the new cold war?
Replies
3
Views
1K
Superboy
Superboy
Srinivas
Chinese Army's secret of success? European engineering
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
UKBengali
U
xea
Falling Upwards: Declinism, The Box Set
Replies
0
Views
792
xea
xea

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom