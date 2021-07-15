South China Sea: Beijing drops catastrophic amounts of waste in area 'it doesn't control'



CHINA has been accused of dumping its waste all over the South China Sea, most notably in areas the country does not control.

WION news host Palki Sharma ridiculed China for its attempts to dump waste throughout the South China Sea. She highlighted that Beijing is quick to brag about its accomplishments but rarely voices its difficulties. She noted that Chinese ships are dumping waste throughout the South China Sea and causing incalculable damage to the environment.

he also insisted that China did not own these areas it was dumping in as the South China Sea has long been at the centre of a tense dispute between Beijing and eight neighbouring nations.

Ms Sharma said: "The achievements of China's PR machine it proudly lists."But here is something they will never tell you, China doesn't have enough space to flush its waste."It is dumping catastrophic levels of human waste in the South China Sea.South China Sea: Beijing drops 'catastrophic' amounts of waste in area 'it doesn't control (Image: WION)China has been accused of dumping its waste all over the South China Sea, most notably in areas it does not own. (Image: WION/Simularity )"Dropping it into waters it doesn't even control."What is worse is the dumping levels are so high and intense that the waste has formed clusters."It can be seen from space, you have to see this to believe it."A WION reporter then went into greater detail about which ships are engaging in dropping a large amount of human waste and the areas involved.A WION reporter then went into greater detail of which ships are doing this and where. (Image: WION/Simularity)He said: "These satellite images have been released by Simularity, an American geospatial firm."They show how human waste released from Chinese ships has accumulated in clusters in the South China Sea."The first image shows you the ships, the second one shows you the unsavoury waste they leave behind."These images are from the Tetley reef region, some 1,300 km away from Chinese coasts.