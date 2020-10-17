What's new

South Asia’s water are allocated by India , Why Bangladeshis did not thank India --- India has helped Bangladesh stay away from floods for decades

TOTUU

TOTUU

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
110
-3
238
Country
China
Location
China
Please select automatically translated English subtitles







Looking at these Indian dams, you can clearly see the facts and see where the water has gone. The water can no longer harm Bangladesh.




Capture.PNG


2.PNG





India also helped Pakistan in the same way.



3.PNG



In order to help Nepal, India even changed its border. Yellow line


20200911190311299gif.gif-1.jpg








Let’s take a look at China



siluluoji.PNG

22.PNG

的撒旦.PNG
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top