Michael Danino said that IVC had horses...while there is some controversy regarding horse finds in GujaratMain article: History of the horse in South Asia During 1974, the Archaeological Survey of India undertook excavations in this site. J.P.Joshi and A.K.Sharma reported findings of bones at all levels (circa 2100-1700 BCE), which they described as horse bones. [4] [5] Sándor Bökönyi (1997), on examining the bone samples found at Surkotada, opined that at least six samples probably belonged to true horse. [1] [2] [6] However, archaeologists like Meadow (1997) disagree, on the grounds that the remains of thehorse are difficult to distinguish from other equid species such as donkeys ) or onagers ). [2] [7] According to Ram Sharan Sharma , the Surkotada remains belong to around 2000 BCE, but its identity remains doubtful. The Harappan culture wasn't horse-centred, and horse seals are absent. Neither the bones of the horse nor its representations are found belonging to early or mature Harappan culture, which suggests that the Surkotada 'horse' remains might just be an exception and horse weren't well known to the people of IVC. [8] [note 1]