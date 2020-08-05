South Asia’s first election since coronavirus pandemic successfully underway in Sri Lanka South Asia’s first election since the coronavirus pandemic is underway in Sri Lanka as the country votes to elect a new Parliament. Voting began at 7am today (Wednesday) and will close at 5pm. Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told NewsWire that voting is underway peacefully and successfully around the country. Sri Lanka will elect a new 225 member Parliament at the election, which is being held under strict guidelines implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (CG) http://www.newswire.lk/2020/08/05/south-asias-first-election-since-coronavirus-pandemic-successfully-underway-in-sri-lanka/