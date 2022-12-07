What's new

South Asia's 1st underwater tunnel marks partial completion in Bangladesh

By Xinhua
Published: Nov 29, 2022 09:53 AM
This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2022 shows main gate of an underwater tunnel in Chattogram, Bangladesh. The underwater tunnel in Bangladesh built by a Chinese company has marked the civil works completion of its south tube.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2022 shows an underwater tunnel in Chattogram, Bangladesh. The underwater tunnel in Bangladesh built by a Chinese company has marked the civil works completion of its south tube.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 26, 2022 shows toll station of an underwater tunnel in Chattogram, Bangladesh. The underwater tunnel in Bangladesh built by a Chinese company has marked the civil works completion of its south tube.(Photo: Xinhua)

An underwater tunnel in Bangladesh built by a Chinese company has marked the civil works completion of its south tube.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, the first underwater tunnel in South Asia, is located at the estuary of the Kanapuri River in Chittagong City, and connects the east and west banks of the Kanapuri River.

Constructed by China Communication Construction Co Ltd, the tunnel runs 9.3 km long with a design speed of 80 km per hour. The project was supported by the Export-Import Bank of China with preferential credit.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined a celebration on Saturday virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka, appreciating all efforts involved in the construction of the project.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said this tunnel will significantly optimize local transportation and will facilitate connectivity between Bangladesh and neighboring countries, demonstrating Bangladesh's pivotal role in regional connectivity, and a hub among the Belt and Road countries.

The project is also the first large-diameter underwater shield tunnel undertaken by a Chinese company overseas.
 

