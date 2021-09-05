South Asian Muslim Myth Projection by Hindu Supremacists

I see Indians often comment on social media that Muslims of South Asia are the progeny of invaders who converted the local women (often lower caste) to Islam at the point of the sword. Hence, the South Asian Muslim is the most detestable outcome of a foreign "other" and a "disloyal, subjugated, lower-caste" local.
Is this not a classic case of projection? Was it not the Aryan foreigners that created the various forms of Hinduism and imposed a miserable "lower-caste" designation to the "dasa" (dark) locals? Is the modern Hindu or dasa-putra not a product of this invading culture, religion in which the local held an inferior status?
Are they projecting upon on us what their inner psyche fears the most about themselves?
Is the whole "babur ki aulaad" the ultimate cope by our Hindu supremacist friends?
