South Asian Muslim Myth Projection by Hindu Supremacists

I see Indians often comment on social media that Muslims of South Asia are the progeny of invaders who converted the local women (often lower caste) to Islam at the point of the sword. Hence, the South Asian Muslim is the most detestable outcome of a foreign "other" and a "disloyal, subjugated, lower-caste" local.

Is this not a classic case of projection? Was it not the Aryan foreigners that created the various forms of Hinduism and imposed a miserable "lower-caste" designation to the "dasa" (dark) locals? Is the modern Hindu or dasa-putra not a product of this invading culture, religion in which the local held an inferior status?

Are they projecting upon on us what their inner psyche fears the most about themselves?

Is the whole "babur ki aulaad" the ultimate cope by our Hindu supremacist friends?

SkyWolf said:
I see Indians often comment on social media that Muslims of South Asia are the progeny of invaders who converted the local women (often lower caste) to Islam at the point of the sword. Hence, the South Asian Muslim is the most detestable outcome of a foreign "other" and a "disloyal, subjugated, lower-caste" local.

Is this not a classic case of projection? Was it not the Aryan foreigners that created the various forms of Hinduism and imposed a miserable "lower-caste" designation to the "dasa" (dark) locals? Is the modern Hindu or dasa-putra not a product of this invading culture, religion in which the local held an inferior status?

Are they projecting upon on us what their inner psyche fears the most about themselves?

Is the whole "babur ki aulaad" the ultimate cope by our Hindu supremacist friends?

Modi govt wants the people to forget the Mughal Empire and the benefits it brought the land.

The Indian economy was large and prosperous under the Mughal Empire.[79]During the Mughal era, the gross domestic product (GDP) of India in 1600 was estimated at about 22% of the world economy, the second largest in the world, behind only Ming China but larger than Europe. By 1700, the GDP of Mughal India had risen to 24% of the world economy, the largest in the world, larger than both Qing China and Western Europe.[80]Mughal empire was producing about 25% of the world's industrial output up until the 18th century.[81] India's GDP growth increased under the Mughal Empire, with India's GDP having a faster growth rate during the Mughal era than in the 1,500 years prior to the Mughal era.[80] Mughal India's economy has been described as a form of proto-industrialization, like that of 18th-century Western Europe prior to the Industrial Revolution.[82]

The Mughals were responsible for building an extensive road system, creating a uniform currency, and the unification of the country.[8]:185–204 The empire had an extensive road network, which was vital to the economic infrastructure, built by a public works department set up by the Mughals which designed, constructed and maintained roads linking towns and cities across the empire, making trade easier to conduct.[79]

The main base of the empire's collective wealth was agricultural taxes, instituted by the third Mughal emperor, Akbar.[28][29] These taxes, which amounted to well over half the output of a peasant cultivator,[30] were paid in the well-regulated silver currency,[27] and caused peasants and artisans to enter larger markets.[31]"
 
SkyWolf said:
Is this not a classic case of projection? Was it not the Aryan foreigners that created the various forms of Hinduism and imposed a miserable "lower-caste" designation to the "dasa" (dark) locals? Is the modern Hindu or dasa-putra not a product of this invading culture, religion in which the local held an inferior status?
Yep, all of it is Australoid-Negro-Dasyu cope over this:
Pakistanis have more R1a than the so-called descendants and inheritors of Vedic civilization. Nothing makes them seethe and fume more than that.
SkyWolf said:
Is the modern Hindu or dasa-putra not a product of this invading culture, religion in which the local held an inferior status?
Modern Hinduism is a synthesis of the PIE religion and whatver the locals worshipped. Dick worship, for example, was something which was abhorred by the Aryans. Go figure that modern day Yindoos made that one of the central parts of their religion kek.
 
Huffal said:
Modi govt wants the people to forget the Mughal Empire and the benefits it brought the land.

"
The Indian economy was large and prosperous under the Mughal Empire.[79]During the Mughal era, the gross domestic product (GDP) of India in 1600 was estimated at about 22% of the world economy, the second largest in the world, behind only Ming China but larger than Europe. By 1700, the GDP of Mughal India had risen to 24% of the world economy, the largest in the world, larger than both Qing China and Western Europe.[80]Mughal empire was producing about 25% of the world's industrial output up until the 18th century.[81] India's GDP growth increased under the Mughal Empire, with India's GDP having a faster growth rate during the Mughal era than in the 1,500 years prior to the Mughal era.[80] Mughal India's economy has been described as a form of proto-industrialization, like that of 18th-century Western Europe prior to the Industrial Revolution.[82]

The Mughals were responsible for building an extensive road system, creating a uniform currency, and the unification of the country.[8]:185–204 The empire had an extensive road network, which was vital to the economic infrastructure, built by a public works department set up by the Mughals which designed, constructed and maintained roads linking towns and cities across the empire, making trade easier to conduct.[79]

The main base of the empire's collective wealth was agricultural taxes, instituted by the third Mughal emperor, Akbar.[28][29] These taxes, which amounted to well over half the output of a peasant cultivator,[30] were paid in the well-regulated silver currency,[27] and caused peasants and artisans to enter larger markets.[31]"
Islamic loot: How the Mughals drained wealth out of India

http://indiafacts.org/islamic-loot-how-the-mughals-drained-wealth-out-of-india/

“This is how the money and resources, extracted from the sweat and toil of non-Muslim subjects of India, used to be siphoned to the treasuries of the Islamic Caliphate in Damascus, Baghdad, Cairo or Tashkent, to the Islamic holy cities of Mecca and Medina, and to the pockets of the Muslim holy men throughout the Islamic world. At the same time, the infidels of India were being reduced to awful misery,”
India under the Mughals was one of the most miserable countries in the world. The relentless wars of the Mughals, in particular Aurangzeb’s 28 year war of attrition with the Marathas, and the loot of the peasantry were the prime reasons why the Indian economy was in tatters. In contrast to the previous Hindu rulers who taxed the farmers just 16 per cent of the total produce, the Mughal tax rate was 30-50 per cent, plus some additional cesses.
terrible famine hit the kingdoms of Golconda, Ahmednagar, Gujarat and parts of Malwa, claiming the lives of more than 7.4 million citizens of the Mughal Empire. This makes it even greater than the British engineered famine of 1943 that killed between three and seven million Indians. The scale of the disaster was recorded by a lawyer of the Dutch East India Company who left an eyewitness account
Mughals killed & destroyed more people than britishers in India, unfortunately since you converted you refuse to see it.
 
lightoftruth said:
http://indiafacts.org/islamic-loot-how-the-mughals-drained-wealth-out-of-india/
From your own article :
Modern India’s secular rulers granted hundreds of crores for Indian Muslims to perform the Haj. This annual ripoff continued for decades. This involved building an entire Haj terminal in Mumbai. Despite the unconstitutionality – and blatant hypocrisy – of secular governments catering to a purely religious pilgrimage, the appeasement continues. Several Indian states, including Delhi, have spent vast sums to construct Haj houses. However, all these efforts by Hindu dhimmis pale before the Mughal Haj tours.
So why is the current government building Hindu temples instead of free hospitals, free educational buildings and free food depots ? Why is it erecting statues of Hindutvad appeasers like Vallabhbhai Patel and renaming flyovers to the names of Hindutvadi criminals and British agents like Savarkar ?

And your article source website is as non-credible as the other Hindutvadi sites like OpIndia.

lightoftruth said:
Mughals killed & destroyed more people than britishers in India, unfortunately since you converted you refuse to see it.
And how many millions have the followers of Manusmriti killed, forced to commit suicide and oppressed since that evil book was written 3000 years ago ? Just between 1995 and 2015 more than 300,000 Indian farmers committed suicide mainly because of India's 3000-year-old extremely Capitalist, non-harmonious and regressive socio-economic system that has been defined in the Manusmirti.
 
lightoftruth said:
Islamic loot: How the Mughals drained wealth out of India

http://indiafacts.org/islamic-loot-how-the-mughals-drained-wealth-out-of-india/







Mughals killed & destroyed more people than britishers in India, unfortunately since you converted you refuse to see it.
How can i be a convert when i was born a muslim? Smooth brain moment lol

As for Mughal empire, no. None of that happened. Just like forced conversions didnt happen nor did the Mughal leaders have palaces full of dalit girls. Keep coping. If you dont want that history then Pakistan will gladly take it
 
jamahir said:
From your own article :

So why is the current government building Hindu temples instead of free hospitals, free educational buildings and free food depots ? Why is it erecting statues of Hindutvad appeasers like Vallabhbhai Patel and renaming flyovers to the names of Hindutvadi criminals and British agents like Savarkar ?

And your article source website is as non-credible as the other Hindutvadi sites like OpIndia.
Do they need your permission in doing so ? where do you get the "Instead" part ?

Why can't govt stop building Haj Houses and instead create a public hospital ?

Why can't govt stop minority appeasement schemes and build public library ?

Just because you don't like someone doesn't mean they are not important or non credible.

Besides why mughals drained India and sent billions to a caliphate in central asia rather than spending on poor farmers never a question from liberals ?

Mughals taxed farmers upto 50% which destroyed their lives and syphoned off money to their caliphate ended up killing millions in famines.

They engineered famines in India.

so go ahead and say that were brutal invaders but in no way were they Indian.

They were foreigners who killed and converted millions including your ancestors.
 
lightoftruth said:
Do they need your permission in doing so ?
Yes. And I asked simple questions.

lightoftruth said:
where do you get the "Instead" part ?
So you don't need free hospitals, free educational institutions, free food depots etc ? You want India's 3000-year-old extremely Capitalist socio-economic system to continue till eternity ?

lightoftruth said:
Why can't govt stop building Haj Houses and instead create a public hospital ?
I agree.

lightoftruth said:
Why can't govt stop minority appeasement schemes
I agree, no minority appeasement but also no majority appeasement too. So no Ram Temple, no Ram statue, no Somnath Temple, no Vallabhbhai Patel statue and other such things.

lightoftruth said:
Just because you don't like someone doesn't mean they are not important or non credible.
How is OpIndia credible ? Is it a progressive, leftist, Dalit and Shudra and other oppressed groups championing site ?

lightoftruth said:
Mughals taxed farmers upto 50% which destroyed their lives and syphoned off money to their caliphate ended up killing millions in famines.
So it was the ghosts of those Mughals who forced 300,000+ Indian farmers to commit suicide just between 1995 and 2015 ?

lightoftruth said:
They engineered famines in India.
How evil of them. They were Bond villains no doubt. :rolleyes:

lightoftruth said:
so go ahead and say that were brutal invaders
Read about the Maratha invaders called "Bargis" :
Bargis were a light cavalry of Maratha Empire's who indulged in large scale plundering of the countryside of western part of Bengal for about ten years (1741–1751) during the Maratha invasions of Bengal. Maratha invasions took place almost as an annual event for 10 years.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bargi
Bargi - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bargi
The Britishers in Bengal even got a long trench built to prevent the Bargis from crossing into Calcutta. It was called Maratha Ditch.

lightoftruth said:
but in no way were they Indian.
As if the original Hindus were India. :lol: The original Hindus came into India probably around 3000 years ago.

Now don't start on ancient Hindus piloting spaceships and motor cars 5000 years ago or 10,000 years ago. These people came in from Iranic lands and Hinduism is an offshoot of Iranic religion. This is probably why our Parsi member, @padamchen, calls Hindus as cousins.

About the Mughals, the first two - Babur and his son Humayun - were certainly foreigners but they settled in India and the next Mughal Jalaluddin Muhammad ( later Akbar ) was very much Indian and so was his wife and progeny.

lightoftruth said:
They were foreigners who killed and converted millions including your ancestors.
I am not unhappy with the conversion but how do you know that it was the Mughals who did the conversion and the process was at the point of the sword or the cannon ? And many non-Muslims in India were converted to Islam because of teachings by the sufis and poets and by the stories brought by far-traveling merchants.
 
SkyWolf said:
I see Indians often comment on social media that Muslims of South Asia are the progeny of invaders who converted the local women (often lower caste) to Islam at the point of the sword. Hence, the South Asian Muslim is the most detestable outcome of a foreign "other" and a "disloyal, subjugated, lower-caste" local.

Is this not a classic case of projection? Was it not the Aryan foreigners that created the various forms of Hinduism and imposed a miserable "lower-caste" designation to the "dasa" (dark) locals? Is the modern Hindu or dasa-putra not a product of this invading culture, religion in which the local held an inferior status?

Are they projecting upon on us what their inner psyche fears the most about themselves?

Is the whole "babur ki aulaad" the ultimate cope by our Hindu supremacist friends?

View attachment 775887

View attachment 775888
Every human is mixed, there is NO pure race on earth!
Without going into too much detail;
Around 70K years ago, there were many different Human species spread out in the world (ie Homo neanderthalensis , Homo erectus, homo sapien and various others localized to each region of the earth). 70K years ago after a unique revolution in human psyche that developed in the Homo sapiens they rapidly began to spread through out the world out of Africa. Homo sapiens killed almost all the other species. At some locations they allowed some intermixing with their own. Its due to this mixing with local species that people don't look like africans all over the world, and ofcourse many people have had environmental affects on them from the region they live in as well.

Some of us have a bit of Homo floresiensis in us, where as some may have a bit more of Homo neaderthalensis.

Secondly. Ever since the take over by Homo sapiens, there has been mixing between different Homo sapien races for nearly 70K years. People of the Indian subcontinent are very mixed race. Mixing mostly happened from the North due to that being the route of migration used most often. Boats are a recent phenomenon. Pakistanis tend to have more Central Asian or West Asian traits compared to central India due to the fact that most migrations never quite made their way down south.
Also important to mention is that North Indians, and those living near the borders to Punjab will have very similar traits and genes. But further south and central you travel in India the further they will change.

Similarly, People living in Punjab, and KPK, have been mixing with each other for tens of thousands of years. Yes we have our differences but on the average we will look similar to a foreigner. Since we ARE similar. From my experience I have met Pathans who look Punjabi, and I have met Punjabis who look Pathan. Really can't trust the looks in Pakistan much about this issue, especially near the border of the provinces.
 
ummarz said:
Every human is mixed, there is NO pure race on earth!
Without going into too much detail;
Around 70K years ago, there were many different Human species spread out in the world (ie Homo neanderthalensis , Homo erectus, homo sapien and various others localized to each region of the earth). 70K years ago after a unique revolution in human psyche that developed in the Homo sapiens they rapidly began to spread through out the world out of Africa. Homo sapiens killed almost all the other species. At some locations they allowed some intermixing with their own. Its due to this mixing with local species that people don't look like africans all over the world, and ofcourse many people have had environmental affects on them from the region they live in as well.

Some of us have a bit of Homo floresiensis in us, where as some may have a bit more of Homo neaderthalensis.

Secondly. Ever since the take over by Homo sapiens, there has been mixing between different Homo sapien races for nearly 70K years. People of the Indian subcontinent are very mixed race. Mixing mostly happened from the North due to that being the route of migration used most often. Boats are a recent phenomenon. Pakistanis tend to have more Central Asian or West Asian traits compared to central India due to the fact that most migrations never quite made their way down south.
Also important to mention is that North Indians, and those living near the borders to Punjab will have very similar traits and genes. But further south and central you travel in India the further they will change.

Similarly, People living in Punjab, and KPK, have been mixing with each other for tens of thousands of years. Yes we have our differences but on the average we will look similar to a foreigner. Since we ARE similar. From my experience I have met Pathans who look Punjabi, and I have met Punjabis who look Pathan. Really can't trust the looks in Pakistan much about this issue, especially near the border of the provinces.
I understand that and agree with you. I am talking about pajeets mouthing off about religion not genes. Hindus believe they belong to a native religion and muslims belong to an invasive religion. It can be argued that Hindus were converted at the blade of an axe of an aryan and given a lower-caste designation for their troubles.
 
SkyWolf said:
I understand that and agree with you. I am talking about pajeets mouthing off about religion not genes. Hindus believe they belong to a native religion and muslims belong to an invasive religion. It can be argued that Hindus were converted at the blade of an axe of an aryan and given a lower-caste designation for their troubles.
When Hindus talk about their religion, they tend to speak about both. In fact they like to believe of themselves as somewhat like Jews do. Both a race and a religion.
 

