South Asian Muslim Myth Projection by Hindu Supremacists

Is this not a classic case of projection? Was it not the Aryan foreigners that created the various forms of Hinduism and imposed a miserable "lower-caste" designation to the "dasa" (dark) locals? Is the modern Hindu or dasa-putra not a product of this invading culture, religion in which the local held an inferior status?



Are they projecting upon on us what their inner psyche fears the most about themselves?



Is the whole "babur ki aulaad" the ultimate cope by our Hindu supremacist friends?



Every human is mixed, there is NO pure race on earth!Without going into too much detail;Around 70K years ago, there were many different Human species spread out in the world (ie Homo neanderthalensis , Homo erectus, homo sapien and various others localized to each region of the earth). 70K years ago after a unique revolution in human psyche that developed in the Homo sapiens they rapidly began to spread through out the world out of Africa. Homo sapiens killed almost all the other species. At some locations they allowed some intermixing with their own. Its due to this mixing with local species that people don't look like africans all over the world, and ofcourse many people have had environmental affects on them from the region they live in as well.Some of us have a bit of Homo floresiensis in us, where as some may have a bit more of Homo neaderthalensis.Secondly. Ever since the take over by Homo sapiens, there has been mixing between different Homo sapien races for nearly 70K years. People of the Indian subcontinent are very mixed race. Mixing mostly happened from the North due to that being the route of migration used most often. Boats are a recent phenomenon. Pakistanis tend to have more Central Asian or West Asian traits compared to central India due to the fact that most migrations never quite made their way down south.Also important to mention is that North Indians, and those living near the borders to Punjab will have very similar traits and genes. But further south and central you travel in India the further they will change.Similarly, People living in Punjab, and KPK, have been mixing with each other for tens of thousands of years. Yes we have our differences but on the average we will look similar to a foreigner. Since we ARE similar. From my experience I have met Pathans who look Punjabi, and I have met Punjabis who look Pathan. Really can't trust the looks in Pakistan much about this issue, especially near the border of the provinces.