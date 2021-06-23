What's new

South Asia and Geopolitical Competition

Panelists discuss the future of U.S. policy towards India and Pakistan under the Biden administration, including humanitarian aid and the recent COVID-19 spike in India, China’s geopolitical influence in the region, the domestic turmoil of each country, and the status of democratic norms throughout South Asia.

The Transition 2021 series examines the major foreign policy issues confronting the Biden administration.

Speakers
Shamila N. Chaudhary: President, American Pakistan Foundation; Senior South Asia Fellow, New America; Nonresident Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council; Former CFR Term Member

Sumit Ganguly: Rabindranath Tagore Chair in Indian Cultures and Civilizations and Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Indiana University Bloomington; CFR Member

Kenneth I. Juster: Former U.S. Ambassador to India (2017–2021); Former Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs, Deputy Director, National Economic Council, and Senior Member, National Security Council (2017); CFR Member

Presider:
Edward Luce U.S. National Editor and Columnist, Financial Times


New world order globalists discuss the prevailing situation in our part of the world. The ambassador was understandably quite diplomatic, the presider and the other 2 guests, that Indian professor in particular, not a fan of Modi :laugh: but there does seem to be consensus that the US will keep it's eye on the bigger game aka China's bullying behaviour and ignore a somewhat "illiberal" Indian democracy. They're also absolutely correct about India sticking to it's guns on their 'strategic autonomy' foreign policy doctrine and would balk at the idea of any full fledged military alliance with the US.


