What's new

South Africa's Covid cases continue to rise

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
77,374
81
127,757
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,

South Africa's Covid cases continue to rise​


Shingai Nyoka
BBC News


Boy receiving vaccination



South Africa could be experiencing its fifth coronavirus waveImage caption: South Africa could be experiencing its fifth coronavirus wave

South Africa’s daily Covid infections rose by almost 60% between Wednesday and Thursday amidst concerns that the country faces a possible fifth wave.

There were 9,757 new recorded cases and the positivity and hospitalisation rates are up, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The health department says two Omicron subvariants are driving a surge which is concentrated in three major provinces - Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Some epidemiological experts argue that from a technical definition the country has already reached a fifth wave, and earlier than had been anticipated.

On Thursday, the National Department of Health extended by three months some regulations including the wearing of masks indoors, restrictions to public gatherings and persons entering the country. It pushed back a deadline to announce revised health regulations to allow for more public consultation following the lifting of the two-year long Covid disaster declaration.

South Africans were looking forward to greater freedoms after the state of disaster was lifted, but the government is still trying to navigate the course for a new normal.

The country has been the worst affected by the Covid pandemic on the continent and has faced some of the harshest restrictions. But the authorities have wrestled down the number of deaths which stood at seven for the last 24-48 hours.


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Covid-19 cases have begun to plateau in Africa in last 2 weeks
Replies
0
Views
205
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
South Africa's president calls for lifting of Omicron travel bans
Replies
1
Views
196
denel
denel
ghazi52
Pakistan confirms first case of Omicron variant
Replies
0
Views
304
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Covid-19 Restrictions updates - World-wide
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Hamartia Antidote
Covid-19: Almost half of Hong Kong’s population infected in the fifth wave – HKU study suggests
Replies
0
Views
122
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom