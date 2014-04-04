What's new

South African President on situation in Palestine being “An Apartheid type state”

Interview with South African president that is huge when he characterizes what is happening as “an apartheid type state”

 
FuturePAF said:
Interview with South African president that is huge when he characterizes what is happening as “an apartheid type state”

South Africa's position is very clear; so is the position of many of its jewish population.

We have had many diplomatic spates with them about it already over the past 20yrs.

Dont come and tell us demolishing of homes, removal of people for settlement, passbooks; arbitary detention to name a few does not reek of Nazi Aparthied policies;

I dont know if many people are aware; Aparthied roots are based on Reservations policies from Canada. That is the model which Vervoed used.
 
denel said:
South Africa's position is very clear; so is the position of many of its jewish population.

We have had many diplomatic spates with them about it already over the past 20yrs.

Dont come and tell us demolishing of homes, removal of people for settlement, passbooks; arbitary detention to name a few does not reek of Nazi Aparthied policies;

I dont know if many people are aware; Aparthied roots are based on Reservations policies from Canada. That is the model which Vervoed used.
Thanks for clarifying and letting me know the origin of the apartheid policies is how indigenous people were treated the Canadian government.

I posted the thread with the video to document and spread what the South African president is saying to more people. Perhaps it will be useful to people who come to this site.
 
