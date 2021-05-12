What's new

South African MeerKat - News and findings posted here.

denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,072
-1
10,182
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Meerkat and SKA are brainchild of a good old friend. So paying homage to his forsight in 1989 that saw it come to light.




www.sciencetimes.com

MeerKat Radio Telescope Discovers Eight New Millisecond Pulsars, Most Compact Stars Known

Scientists made an astonishing find in the universe after the MeerKAT telescope of South Africa discovered eight new millisecond pulsars.
www.sciencetimes.com www.sciencetimes.com


MeerKat Radio Telescope Discovers Eight New Millisecond Pulsars, Most Compact Stars Known
Tiziana Celine Apr 28, 2021 09:15 PM EDT
FacebookTwitterLinkedinCommentMail

Close


Pause







Mute
Current Time0:05
Duration Time0:15
Loaded: 0%

Progress: 0%
QualitySD
FullscreenShare




Using the South African MeerKAT radio telescope, a team of astronomers found eight millisecond pulsars in globular clusters with high star density. Millisecond pulsars are neutron stars, the densest known stars that rotate up to 700 times per second around their axis. The findings are based on research conducted at the MeerKAT telescope by two international collaborations, TRAPUM and MeerTIME.
Millisecond pulsars are incredibly compact stars made up of neutrons that are among the universe's most remarkable artifacts. They pack hundreds of thousands of times the mass of the earth into a sphere with a diameter of around 24 km. These usually spin at hundreds of revolutions per second around their axis.
South Africa's MeerKAT Telescope Discovered Two Giant Radio Galaxies

(Photo : Wikimedia Commons)
MeerKAT Radio Telescope
Like a lighthouse beacon, they emit a pulse of radio waves that streaks the observer with each rotation. High star density conditions in the centers of globular clusters favor the creation of these objects.
Experts uploaded their study entitled "Eight New Millisecond Pulsars From the First Meerkat Globular Cluster Census," at the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
How Experts Discovered the New Pulsars
First author Alessandro Ridolfi said in a statement that they aligned the sea-kat antennas at nine globular clusters and discovered new pulsars in six of them. Ridofil works as a post-doc at the Italian National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) and the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (MPIfR).
Each of the five new pulsars orbits a different star, with PSR J1823-3021G proving to be especially important.
Tasha Gautam, a PhD student at the MPIfR in Bonn and a co-author of the paper, clarified that this pulsar might have a large mass, more than twice that of the sun.
Still, it could also be the first confirmed system containing a millisecond pulsar and a neutron star. If the latest additional observations support this, Gautam believes this millisecond pulsar would be an excellent test ground for new fundamental physics insights.
ALSO READ: South Africa's MeerKAT Telescope Discovered Two Giant Radio Galaxies
Latest Discovery Just Tip of the Iceberg
The eight new pulsars are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of discoveries.
About 40 of the 64 MeerKAT antennas were used in the observations that led to their discovery, Phys.org said. They were only based on the central regions of globular clusters.
MeerKAT is expected to discover hundreds of new millisecond pulsars over the next few years, experts said. It will give us a glimpse of what will be possible once the SKA Observatory's mid-frequency antennas are fully operational. They went on to say that this would change many aspects of astrophysics, including the study of pulsars.
Ridolfi, Gautam, and Possenti are part of the TRAnsients and PUlsars with MeerKAT (TRAPUM) collaboration. It's a large study for MeerKAT with an extensive international collaboration of astronomers who are enthusiastic about the possibilities that MeerKAT provides. They shared telescope time for this project to research already known pulsars with unprecedented precision.
This study acted as a model experiment for the TRAPUM collaboration to better prepare a full-fledged globular cluster survey to find new pulsars.
Further Studies Underway
Using all 64 parabolic levels from MeerKAT, such sampling is currently underway (further increasing sensitivity). It will broaden the quest to include a larger number of globular clusters and quantify their outer regions.
Experts claim that many bizarre and intense double pulsars have already been discovered in previous search programs for pulsars in globular clusters.
We will undoubtedly be able to discover more of these extreme structures with new instruments like MeerKAT, which will reveal more about the fundamental laws of our universe "Paulo Freire, another co-author of THE MPIfR, sums it up.
scitechdaily.com

A New Window to See Unexplored Hidden Side of Magnetized Universe

New observations and simulations show that jets of high-energy particles emitted from the central massive black hole in the brightest galaxy in galaxy clusters can be used to map the structure of invisible inter-cluster magnetic fields. These findings provide astronomers with a new tool for investig
scitechdaily.com

A New Window to See Unexplored Hidden Side of Magnetized Universe
TOPICS:AstronomyAstrophysicsNational Institutes Of Natural SciencesPopular
By NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF NATURAL SCIENCES MAY 10, 2021

Bent Jet Structures
The bent jet structures emitted from MRC 0600-399 as observed by the MeerKAT radio telescope (left) are well reproduced by the simulation conducted on ATERUI II (right). The nearby galaxy B visible in the left part of the MeerKAT image is not affecting the jet and has been excluded in the simulation. Credit: Chibueze, Sakemi, Ohmura et al. (MeerKAT image); Takumi Ohmura, Mami Machida, Hirotaka Nakayama, 4D2U Project, NAOJ (ATERUI II image))
New observations and simulations show that jets of high-energy particles emitted from the central massive black hole in the brightest galaxy in galaxy clusters can be used to map the structure of invisible inter-cluster magnetic fields. These findings provide astronomers with a new tool for investigating previously unexplored aspects of clusters of galaxies.
As clusters of galaxies grow through collisions with surrounding matter, they create bow shocks and wakes in their dilute plasma. The plasma motion induced by these activities can drape intra-cluster magnetic layers, forming virtual walls of magnetic force. These magnetic layers, however, can only be observed indirectly when something interacts with them. Because it is simply difficult to identify such interactions, the nature of intra-cluster magnetic fields remains poorly understood. A new approach to map/characterize magnetic layers is highly desired.

Simulation of the Interaction Between a Jet and the Magnetic Field of a Galaxy Cluster. Movie of the interaction between a jet and the magnetic field of a galaxy cluster, as simulated by ATERUI II. The color of the jet represents the velocity of the gas. The higher velocity part of the jet is shown in orange, and the slower part is shown in blue. The yellow lines represent the magnetic field lines. In the last scene, the intensity of electromagnetic radiation predicted by the simulation is shown in yellow. Credit: Takumi Ohmura, Mami Machida, Hirotaka Nakayama, 4D2U Project, NAOJ

An international team of astronomers including Haruka Sakemi, a graduate student at Kyushu University (now a research fellow at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan – NAOJ), used the MeerKAT radio telescope located in the Northern Karoo desert of South Africa to observe a bright galaxy in the merging galaxy cluster Abell 3376 known as MRC 0600-399. Located more than 600 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Columba, MRC 0600-399 is known to have unusual jet structures bent to 90-degree angles. Previous X-ray observations revealed that MRC 0600-399 is the core of a sub-cluster penetrating the main cluster of galaxies, indicating the presence of strong magnetic layers at the boundary between the main and sub-clusters. These features make MRC 0600-399 an ideal laboratory to investigate interactions between jets and strong magnetic layers.
The MeerKAT observations revealed unprecedented details of the jets, most strikingly, faint “double-scythe” structure extending in the opposite direction from the bend points and creating a “T” shape. These new details show that, like a stream of water hitting a pane of glass, this is a very chaotic collision. Dedicated computer simulations are required to explain the observed jet morphology and possible magnetic field configurations.
Takumi Ohmura, a graduate student at Kyushu University (now a research fellow at the University of Tokyo’s Institute for Cosmic-Ray Research – ICRR), from the team performed simulations on NAOJ’s supercomputer ATERUI II, the most powerful computer in the world dedicated to astronomical calculations. The simulations assumed an arch-like strong magnetic field, neglecting messy details like turbulence and the motion of the galaxy.
This simple model provides a good match to the observations, indicating that the magnetic pattern used in the simulation reflects the actual magnetic field intensity and structure around MRC 0600-399. More importantly, it demonstrates that the simulations can successfully represent the underlying physics so that they can be used on other objects to characterize more complex magnetic field structures in clusters of galaxies. This provides astronomers with a new way to understand the magnetized Universe and a tool to analyze the higher-quality data from future radio observatories like the SKA (the Square Kilometer Array).
Reference: “Jets from MRC 0600-399 bent by magnetic fields in the cluster Abell 3376” by James O. Chibueze, Haruka Sakemi, Takumi Ohmura, Mami Machida, Hiroki Akamatsu, Takuya Akahori, Hiroyuki Nakanishi, Viral Parekh, Ruby van Rooyen and Tsutomu T. Takeuchi, 5 May 2021, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03434-1
What Exactly Is The Mystery Behind These Odd 'X-Galaxies?'


www.wkyc.com

What Exactly Is The Mystery Behind These Odd 'X-Galaxies?'

Scientists have been scratching their heads at the mysterious shape of 'X-galaxies' for a while, but using the MeerKAT Telescope to observe one of these galaxies in unprecedented detail has helped them solve the longstanding mystery.
www.wkyc.com www.wkyc.com
If anyone knows of anyone wanting to join this research work:

They are accepting candidates in astrophysics related research.

Funding – SARAO

www.sarao.ac.za www.sarao.ac.za

SARAO Scholarships and Postdoctoral Fellowships
Guide to Calls for Scholarship and Postdoctoral Fellowships for 2022
Successful applicants will be notified in writing by 30 November 2021

SARAO Postdoctoral Fellowships for 2022
Call opens on: TBC
Application Guide
Apply at: https://nrfsubmission.nrf.ac.za/nrfmkii/
For more information contact:
Annah Mashemola
amashemola@ska.ac.za
011 268 3420

SARAO Doctoral Scholarships for 2022
Call opens on: 1 April 2021
Application Guide
Approved Doctoral Research Projects – 2022

Apply at: https://nrfsubmission.nrf.ac.za/nrfmkii/
For more information contact:
Annah Mashemola
amashemola@ska.ac.za
011 268 3420

SARAO Masters Scholarships for 2022
Call opens on: 1 April 2021
Application Guide
Approved Masters Research Projects – 2022
Apply at: https://nrfsubmission.nrf.ac.za/nrfmkii/
For more information contact:
Annah Mashemola
amashemola@ska.ac.za
011 268 3420

SARAO Honours Scholarships for 2022
Call opens on: 1 April 2021
Application Guide
Apply at: https://nrfsubmission.nrf.ac.za/nrfmkii/
For more information contact:
Annah Mashemola
amashemola@ska.ac.za
011 268 3420

SARAO Undergraduate Scholarships for 2022
Call opens on: TBC
Application Guide
Apply at: https://nrfsubmission.nrf.ac.za/nrfmkii/
For more information contact:
Annah Mashemola
amashemola@ska.ac.za
011 268 3420

SARAO Diploma in Engineering Technology Scholarships for 2022
Call opens on: TBC
Application Guide
Apply at: https://nrfsubmission.nrf.ac.za/nrfmkii/
For more information contact:
Annah Mashemola
amashemola@ska.ac.za
011 268 3420

SARAO Bachelor of Engineering Technology Scholarships for 2022
Call opens on: TBC
Application Guide
Apply at: https://nrfsubmission.nrf.ac.za/nrfmkii/
For more information contact:
Annah Mashemola
amashemola@ska.ac.za
011 268 3420
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,072
-1
10,182
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
How a Discovery of Two Radio Galaxies Offers Fresh Insights Into the Universe
21/01/2021

JACINTA DELHAIZE


READ NEXT


The two radio galaxies found with MeerKAT. In the background is the sky as seen in optical light. Overlaid in red is the radio light from the galaxies. Photo: I. Heywood Oxford/Rhodes/SARAO
Two giant radio galaxies have been discovered with South Africa’s powerful MeerKAT telescope, located in the Karoo region, a semi-arid area in the south west of the country. Radio galaxies get their name from the fact that they release huge beams, or ‘jets’, of radio light. These happen through the interaction between charged particles and strong magnetic fields related to supermassive black holes at the galaxies’ hearts.
These giant galaxies are much bigger than most of the others in the Universe and are thought to be quite rare. Although millions of radio galaxies are known to exist, only around 800 giants have been found. This population of galaxies was previously hidden from us by radio telescopes’ limitations. But the MeerKAT has allowed new discoveries because it can detect faint, diffuse light which previous telescopes were unable to do.
Our discovery, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, gives astronomers further clues about how galaxies have changed and evolved throughout cosmic history. It’s also a way to understand how galaxies may continue to change and evolve – and even to work out how old radio galaxies can get.
The giant radio galaxies were spotted in new radio maps of the sky created by one of the most advanced surveys of distant galaxies. The team working on it has included astronomers from around the world including South Africa, the UK, Italy and Australia. Called the International Gigahertz Tiered Extragalactic Exploration (MIGHTEE) survey, it involves data collected by South Africa’s impressive MeerKAT radio telescope. MeerKAT consists of 64 antennae and dishes, and started collecting science data in early 2018. It will ultimately be incorporated into the Square Kilometre Array, an intergovernmental radio telescope project spearheaded by Australia and South Africa.
The galaxies in question are several billion light years away. The discovery of enormous jets and lobes in the MIGHTEE map allowed us to confidently identify the objects as giant radio galaxies.
Their discovery means that a clearer understanding of the evolutionary pathways of galaxies is beginning to emerge. This is tantalising evidence that a large population of faint, very extended giant radio galaxies may exist. This may help us understand how radio galaxies become so huge and what sort of havoc supermassive black holes can wreak on their galaxies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom