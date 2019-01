Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: South Africa win by 107 runs, sweep series 3-0

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 highlights: Starting the day at 153/3, Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and they were bowled out in the first session of the day."



My observations -

The pak players seemed quite happy after the thrashing. Some were smiling and body language was of another day at the office.

Always look forward to the pakistan captain's interview after the match.

Haha.