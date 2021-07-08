Sources: Sindh govt decides to appoint Murtaza Wahab as administrator Karachi

Published On04:23 pmKARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh government has decided to appoint Murtaza Wahab as administrator of Karachi.According to sources Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab will be appointed as new administrator of Karachi on the directive of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto. In this regard, the notification of appointment is likely to be issued next week. Murtaza Wahab has been given the task of improving the infrastructure of Karachi, said sources.Expressing reservations over the decision, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman said that the Sindh government was appointing Murtaza Wahab as administrator to usurp federal development funds.I wonder why PPP is about to make this move? May be hoping that Murtaza is LOCAL Karachiitte (Urdu guy) so Karachi may go soft on him and as a result, PPP gets breathing space? Monsoon rains are around the corner.He is face of PPP on media - handles media very good. He looks quite educated/competent as well.Whether he performs or not - Appointing aas administrator willhave an positive effect for PPP as among many complains Karachi has, one of them is that she is being deprived by system to rule/manage her own city.As a die hard PTI supporter - who voted PTI twice and still follows her - IPTI to find ato be a face of herself in Karachi. Khurram Zaman speaks good but still, may be, people here are unable to relate with him.Heck, make arrangements with...No one can beat/outshine him here in Karachi.PTI is doing some great stuff lately in Karachi - road carpeting, new sewerage lines etc .... Just need to find a LOCAL voice and there you go !!!