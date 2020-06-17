What's new

Sounding like a broken record

Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
580
2
747
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
TTP leadership sits pretty accorded protocol and security by Badri 313 units in Afghanistan as it has again started killing 2-5 agents of state daily post the collapse of the so-called ceasefire, while its Afghan Taliban hosts pass pronouncements on the nature of the system of government in this country, openly condemn this country, and call ISI their enemy. Yet, the bleeding heart nominal chief executive of this state believes he is the PM of Afghanistan. Inflation ushered in part by his economic team's pumping the growth strategy on his instructions when structural economic issues that give rise to twin deficits (CAD and fiscal) still existed is pushing hundreds of thousands of families into poverty while every single day the sun rises Pakistanis get to read his usual "World must not abandon Afghanistan". Our own currency is 178 USD to a dollar and other than helping Afghanistan, usual lip service to the inclusive economy (as power tariffs are raised to criminally extract the cost of power sector inefficiencies from paying customers, as done by governments before his), and Rehmat Ul Lil Alameen authorities nothing seems to be on his mind. He has become totally detached from the ground realities it seems.

www.dawn.com

Disengaging with Afghanistan 'disadvantageous' for world, PM Imran says

Says Pakistan will provide all-out support to the war-torn country to avert a humanitarian crisis.
www.dawn.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China Claims to Have Broken a Record With Its Newest Hypersonic Missile
Replies
1
Views
747
dbc
dbc
B
Covid-19: Dhaka infection rate jumps from 3% to 28% in a month
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Jackdaws
Jackdaws
F-22Raptor
iPhone 13 Pro review: a better display, the best camera, and incredible battery life
Replies
8
Views
392
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Yankee-stani
The Holy And The Broken
Replies
1
Views
672
masterchief_mirza
masterchief_mirza
F-22Raptor
Breaking: AI Just Controlled a US Military Plane for the First Time Ever
Replies
11
Views
782
Figaro
Figaro

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom