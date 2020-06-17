Disengaging with Afghanistan 'disadvantageous' for world, PM Imran says Says Pakistan will provide all-out support to the war-torn country to avert a humanitarian crisis.

TTP leadership sits pretty accorded protocol and security by Badri 313 units in Afghanistan as it has again started killing 2-5 agents of state daily post the collapse of the so-called ceasefire, while its Afghan Taliban hosts pass pronouncements on the nature of the system of government in this country, openly condemn this country, and call ISI their enemy. Yet, the bleeding heart nominal chief executive of this state believes he is the PM of Afghanistan. Inflation ushered in part by his economic team's pumping the growth strategy on his instructions when structural economic issues that give rise to twin deficits (CAD and fiscal) still existed is pushing hundreds of thousands of families into poverty while every single day the sun rises Pakistanis get to read his usual "World must not abandon Afghanistan". Our own currency is 178 USD to a dollar and other than helping Afghanistan, usual lip service to the inclusive economy (as power tariffs are raised to criminally extract the cost of power sector inefficiencies from paying customers, as done by governments before his), and Rehmat Ul Lil Alameen authorities nothing seems to be on his mind. He has become totally detached from the ground realities it seems.