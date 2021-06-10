Sorry Ukraine, Uncle Sam won’t be riding to your rescue: Biden delivers essential wake-up call to Kiev, ending years of delusion
Since 2014, the US has encouraged Kiev’s leaders to believe that it has their back, come what may. Now, as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline nears completion, the Ukrainian president is screaming betrayal as he realizes he was misled.
www.rt.com
Zelenksy feeling betrayed and dumped by the US so he is letting some steam off by having an interview whining like a crybaby. After wrecking relations with China and Russia, Ukraine's economic outlook looks very gloomy.