What's new

Sorry Ukraine, Uncle Sam won’t be riding to your rescue

B

bshifter

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2019
1,144
-2
2,159
Country
China
Location
Djibouti
www.rt.com

Sorry Ukraine, Uncle Sam won’t be riding to your rescue: Biden delivers essential wake-up call to Kiev, ending years of delusion

Since 2014, the US has encouraged Kiev’s leaders to believe that it has their back, come what may. Now, as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline nears completion, the Ukrainian president is screaming betrayal as he realizes he was misled.
www.rt.com www.rt.com

Zelenksy feeling betrayed and dumped by the US so he is letting some steam off by having an interview whining like a crybaby. After wrecking relations with China and Russia, Ukraine's economic outlook looks very gloomy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom