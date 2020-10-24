What's new

Sorry for trolling..

Buddhistforlife

Buddhistforlife

FULL MEMBER
Jul 10, 2018
1,914
-36
1,071
Country
Nepal
Location
Nepal
I opened this account with the intention of trolling, baiting, teasing etc. Many people have complained about my behaviour and also reported my comment. I wanted to carry out the trolling fest however things are now getting Outta hand. I have no hate against particular group of people or community and I was simply trolling. I assure you I won't troll again and try to be sincere in my posts.

But yes I want to say this to all Bangladeshi members that I will still support Myanmar regardless of what you might say ✌✌🇲🇲🇲🇲
@Cliftonite @DalalErMaNodi @waz @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Michael Corleone @Trango Towers @krash @LeGenD @Homo Sapiens
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
565
1
3,291
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Your first sentence says it all, you opened THIS account suggestioning you have several accounts. People like you have nothing but hatred and can’t change. You will perhaps put this account into “nice boy” mode and come on as one of your other IDs - you have no respect for the forum and spend your time contaminating it.
All you have done whilst posting on this ID is confirm that trolls like you are inadequate in the real world. I am unconvinced of your sincerity - because of your track record. You have other IDs and I believe will start using the other ones you have.
 
Last edited:
Iltutmish

Iltutmish

FULL MEMBER
Dec 31, 2019
523
1
1,349
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Musings said:
Your first sentence says it all, you opened THIS account suggestions you have several accounts. People like you have nothing but hatred and can’t change. You will perhaps put this account into “nice boy” mode and come on as one of your other IDs - you have no respect for the forum and spend your time contaminating it.
All you have done whilst posting on this ID is confirm that trolls like you are inadequate in the real world. I am unconvinced of your sincerity - because of your track record. You have other IDs and I believe will start using the other ones you have.
Click to expand...
Yes and starting this thread in the "World Affairs" section is also a troll attempt :D.
 
Buddhistforlife

Buddhistforlife

FULL MEMBER
Jul 10, 2018
1,914
-36
1,071
Country
Nepal
Location
Nepal
Musings said:
Your first sentence says it all, you opened THIS account suggestions you have several accounts. People like you have nothing but hatred and can’t change. You will perhaps put this account into “nice boy” mode and come on as one of your other IDs - you have no respect for the forum and spend your time contaminating it.
All you have done whilst posting on this ID is confirm that trolls like you are inadequate in the real world. I am unconvinced of your sincerity - because of your track record. You have other IDs and I believe will start using the other ones you have.
Click to expand...
No I don't. This is my only account. I swear to god.
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

FULL MEMBER
May 4, 2020
1,826
2
3,480
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Look dude you might have faced discrimination as a Chakma Buddhist- I don't know. If you did, that's definitely reprehensible. Radical Islamic fundamentalism does seem to be growing in Bangladesh.

But why are you taking it out on innocent Muslims? You're coming across as a genocide enabling far right Islamophobic POS in all your comments. Rohingyas have been through hell. Why do you want innocent Muslims to pay for the crimes of some Islamic fundamentalists?
 
Buddhistforlife

Buddhistforlife

FULL MEMBER
Jul 10, 2018
1,914
-36
1,071
Country
Nepal
Location
Nepal
Cliftonite said:
Look dude you might have faced discrimination as a Chakma Buddhist- I don't know. If you did, that's definitely reprehensible. Radical Islamic fundamentalism does seem to be growing in Bangladesh.

But why are you taking it out on innocent Muslims? You're coming across as a genocide enabling far right Islamophobic POS in all your comments. Rohingyas have been through hell. Why do you want innocent Muslims to pay for the crimes of some Islamic fundamentalists?
Click to expand...
Look I don't hate Rohingyas but here is the thing. Before anything I am a Buddhist first. That's why I support every Buddhist country.

Muslims also support Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey etc.
 
Buddhistforlife

Buddhistforlife

FULL MEMBER
Jul 10, 2018
1,914
-36
1,071
Country
Nepal
Location
Nepal
Indos said:
So you cannot answer that simple question. Once again, why do you mention Budha so many times and even in the ritual but you dont do the same with God, the creator of the universe ? Care to explain the reason ??
Click to expand...
First give me free tickets to Bali.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
7,739
15
16,587
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Oh this is priceless.

"Sorry for trolling" makes you a total and utter failure of a troll. You're like a mobster turned straight...which is a big no-no in the mobster community. Many many trolls will now target you. You're a marked man. You would have been better off engaging in one last epic troll heist job, before quietly retiring with your ill-gotten gains and folks would have been like....wow, there goes a true veteran of the game, he took the risk, won, and knew when to quit, who could begrudge him? A folk hero of sorts.

Now...I just don't know man....I don't know who you are any more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 5, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

undercover JIX
The widening war against India’s women journalists-from trolls linked to India’s ruling party.
2 3
Replies
41
Views
789
DalalErMaNodi
DalalErMaNodi
Shantanu_Left
In solidarity with the Hindu/Indian posters here on Defence.PK
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
270
Views
7K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Pakistani Fighter
Pakistani Footballer Hajra Khan makes a case for gender-neutral fashion and looks good doing it
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
114
Views
3K
tkmd
T
I
I wear a bikini, and yes I am a Muslim but that doesn't make me a bad person.
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
Mangus Ortus Novem
Psychological Damage: Why IAF is standing hands up!
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
6K
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom