Sorry for trolling..

Your first sentence says it all, you opened THIS account suggestioning you have several accounts. People like you have nothing but hatred and can’t change. You will perhaps put this account into “nice boy” mode and come on as one of your other IDs - you have no respect for the forum and spend your time contaminating it.

All you have done whilst posting on this ID is confirm that trolls like you are inadequate in the real world. I am unconvinced of your sincerity - because of your track record. You have other IDs and I believe will start using the other ones you have.