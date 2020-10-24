Sorry for trolling..

Buddhistforlife
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 10, 2018
- 1,914
- -36
- Country
-
- Location
-
I opened this account with the intention of trolling, baiting, teasing etc. Many people have complained about my behaviour and also reported my comment. I wanted to carry out the trolling fest however things are now getting Outta hand. I have no hate against particular group of people or community and I was simply trolling. I assure you I won't troll again and try to be sincere in my posts.
But yes I want to say this to all Bangladeshi members that I will still support Myanmar regardless of what you might say
@Cliftonite @DalalErMaNodi @waz @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Michael Corleone @Trango Towers @krash @LeGenD @Homo Sapiens
But yes I want to say this to all Bangladeshi members that I will still support Myanmar regardless of what you might say
@Cliftonite @DalalErMaNodi @waz @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Michael Corleone @Trango Towers @krash @LeGenD @Homo Sapiens