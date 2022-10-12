What's new

Sorry Dr Rizwan!!! Your Country Failed You

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
42,097
3
90,493
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1580185198716592129

Lahore court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in Rs16bn money laundering case


A special court in Lahore on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a Rs16 billion money laundering case.

The brief verdict, which was reserved earlier in the day, was announced by Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the FIA had told the court that no direct transaction had been made in the bank accounts of PM Shehbaz and his son from benami (unnamed) accounts.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020 under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Suleman had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court for his constant absence in the trial proceedings.

Taking to Twitter, the premier thanked God for victory in the “false, baseless, and political revenge-based case of money laundering”. “We stand vindicated in front of the court, law and nation today,” he added.

www.dawn.com

Lahore court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in Rs16bn money laundering case

"We stand vindicated," says PM Shehbaz; FIA admits records don't prove charges against premier and his son; PTI calls verdict "slap on nation's face".
www.dawn.com
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
38,739
489
86,263
Country
United States
Location
United States
Country is made up of people which make citizens and the state. If the state has failed in delivering justice then it is a failed state and if the people at the end really cannot do anything about it other than talk then they are a failed people and deserve their state(both figuratively and literally)
 
E

epebble

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 21, 2022
86
0
50
Country
United States
Location
United States
Areesh said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1580185198716592129

Lahore court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in Rs16bn money laundering case


A special court in Lahore on Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a Rs16 billion money laundering case.

The brief verdict, which was reserved earlier in the day, was announced by Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the FIA had told the court that no direct transaction had been made in the bank accounts of PM Shehbaz and his son from benami (unnamed) accounts.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020 under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Suleman had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court for his constant absence in the trial proceedings.

Taking to Twitter, the premier thanked God for victory in the “false, baseless, and political revenge-based case of money laundering”. “We stand vindicated in front of the court, law and nation today,” he added.

www.dawn.com

Lahore court acquits PM Shehbaz, son Hamza in Rs16bn money laundering case

"We stand vindicated," says PM Shehbaz; FIA admits records don't prove charges against premier and his son; PTI calls verdict "slap on nation's face".
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
the FIA had told the court that no direct transaction had been made in the bank accounts of PM Shehbaz and his son from benami (unnamed) accounts.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Shehbaz and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020 under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act.

So FIA first notices a crime and then unnotices a crime. Looks like mickey mouse law enforcement in a mickey mouse land.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
10,157
-19
21,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SQ8 said:
Country is made up of people which make citizens and the state. If the state has failed in delivering justice then it is a failed state and if the people at the end really cannot do anything about it other than talk then they are a failed people and deserve their state(both figuratively and literally)
Click to expand...

Anybody that wants to do anything about it gets labeled as a terrorist or criminal by the terrorists and criminals in power... :lol:
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,340
-4
3,910
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Our nation stood aside while our politicians, generals and bureaucrats sold themselves to the bidders. No general, politician or officials paid any price or suffer any consequences for their betyral to the country and to the people of Pakistan. Pakistani laws, constitution and morality of the country people and the mosques they go to turned out to be no deterrence as long as they make money for themselves.
I very much hope that some small thing triggers a revolution which becomes catalyst, and all these mafias are put to rest 6 ft under and our country is cleansed once for all. Before their was a Mir Jaffer and now we have got a Mir Bajwa and the clan, people are going to spit on this name until Pakistan history is written.
 
F

Finer

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 29, 2013
3,324
0
2,154
This is leading to the boiling points that cannot be averted at the critical stage. And only General Bajwa is to be blame - and only. The rest are pretenders as their fictional power lies with.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Indictment delayed yet again as PM Shehbaz, Hamza file acquittal pleas in Rs16bn money laundering case
Replies
3
Views
331
HAIDER
HAIDER
Norwegian
Court summons PM Shehbaz, Hamza on Sept 7 for indictment in Rs16bn money laundering case
Replies
6
Views
369
Catalystic
Catalystic
muhammadhafeezmalik
BREAKING: Special court acquits PM Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shabaz in FIA's Rs16 billion money laundering case
2
Replies
25
Views
197
HAIDER
HAIDER
Norwegian
Court confirms Shehbaz, Hamza's pre-arrest bail in Rs16bn money laundering case
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
VCheng
VCheng
SEOminati
Court unable to indict Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case
Replies
14
Views
466
Olympus81
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom