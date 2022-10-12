Sorry Dr Rizwan!!! Your Country Failed You

Our nation stood aside while our politicians, generals and bureaucrats sold themselves to the bidders. No general, politician or officials paid any price or suffer any consequences for their betyral to the country and to the people of Pakistan. Pakistani laws, constitution and morality of the country people and the mosques they go to turned out to be no deterrence as long as they make money for themselves.

I very much hope that some small thing triggers a revolution which becomes catalyst, and all these mafias are put to rest 6 ft under and our country is cleansed once for all. Before their was a Mir Jaffer and now we have got a Mir Bajwa and the clan, people are going to spit on this name until Pakistan history is written.