Soon Arab Lands will be Indian Hindu States

Either way, India depends more on the Arabs than the Arabs depend on India. Click to expand...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday finally called for unity and brotherhood in dealing with the threat posed by the coronavirus. No, he did not unequivocally condemn people, many of whom his supporters and some who he follows on social media, for their Islamophobia and their abusive, hateful messages blaming Muslims for spreading the virus.What he did was tweet, something he is remarkably good at. His tweet read, “ COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together.”The problem is that tweet has come a little too late and is too little. The immensely popular prime minister can make amends by going on national TV, another exercise he is good at, and tell people that blaming Muslims for the virus is nonsense; that ostracizing and boycotting Muslim traders and vendors is anti-national; that such behavior has shamed the country and that he would like to reassure the minority community that he and his government stand by them.Islamophobic messages on social media by Indians living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries—an estimated 8-10 million of them, have been impacted by the irresponsible conduct of a few bigots that the PM has done little to admonish.In Kuwait, there is no difference between the religions and nationalities of the sick .. This is justice #Rss_terrorists — عبدالرØ٠ن النصار (@alnassar_kw) April 18, 2020 Not surprisingly, a five-year old tweet by the present BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has gone viral in Gulf countries. Tweeted Noora Al Ghurair, “Pity your upbringing Tejasvi Surya, that respect for women couldn’t be instilled in your despite having India having some great female leaders”. She went on to add, “Please note if some day your government bestows a foreign ministry to you, avoid travelling to Arab lands. You are not welcome here. This will be remembered.”Pity Ur upbringing @Tejasvi_Surya that respect for women couldn’t be instilled in U despite India having some great female leaders .Please note if someday the govt bestows a foreign ministry to you, avoid travelling to Arab lands. You are not welcome here. This will be remembered pic.twitter.com/KJJlqJL5tR — Noora AlGhurair (@AlGhurair98) April 19, 2020 For all the latest India News, Follow India Section.But now that dependence is now becoming to Indian Hindus dreaming of ruling, running and making Arab Muslim lands into Hindu states and later just like Indian Muslims now in India, Hindus can do same in Arab lands.