Sony Group financial results, record high sales of 11.5 trillion yen - Playstation 5 is strong and exceeds 10 trillion yen for the first time

Source: https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/009d4fe7655ad86d4002ec519e275a87202cdab8In the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (international accounting standards) announced by the Sony Group on the 28th, sales increased 16.3% year-on-year to 11.5398 trillion yen, a record high, reaching the 10 trillion yen mark for the first time . exceeded.
In addition to the strong sales of the home game console " PlayStation 5 ," entertainment-related businesses such as music and movies grew significantly, and the impact of foreign exchange also pushed up.
11.5 trillion yen is about 84 billion dollar.
Seems like video games and anime/manga will be saving Japan.
I hope they beat Microsoft!