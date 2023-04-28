Sony Group financial results, record high sales of 11.5 trillion yen - Playstation 5 is strong and exceeds 10 trillion yen for the first time

REhorror said: Bruh, they are having hard competition from China and S. Korea and USA in other field.



But yes, video game market is bigger than movie business, video game market generates billions, while movies struggle to get past the 1 billion mark. Click to expand...

Japan have a lot of high tech biz actually, from IC Chip set to Aircraft Part (around 40% of aircraft parts are from Japan actually) and also fuel technology and medical technologyIf they only have video game and mange, I think their economy would long be busted....Even tho it's like you said Video Game industry is bigger than most entertainment industry, but most of those money are going to game developer, not console developer, and Sony for some reason holds not many IP right for games and strangely most of those successful title they hold are from the west, like Ratchet and Crank, Horizon, COD and basically every MCU game....