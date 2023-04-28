What's new

Sony Group financial results, record high sales of 11.5 trillion yen - Playstation 5 is strong and exceeds 10 trillion yen for the first time

In the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (international accounting standards) announced by the Sony Group on the 28th, sales increased 16.3% year-on-year to 11.5398 trillion yen, a record high, reaching the 10 trillion yen mark for the first time . exceeded.
In addition to the strong sales of the 　home game console " PlayStation 5 ," entertainment-related businesses such as music and movies grew significantly, and the impact of foreign exchange also pushed up.
Source: https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/009d4fe7655ad86d4002ec519e275a87202cdab8
11.5 trillion yen is about 84 billion dollar.

Seems like video games and anime/manga will be saving Japan.

I hope they beat Microsoft!
 
jhungary

jhungary

That's quite insulting to the Japanese if you put it that way like there are nothing left beside Manga and Video Game.

That said, you may not know but Video Game sector is actually bigger than the Movie Business. It will considering a success for a movie to reach multiple hundred million dollars box office, on the other hand, successful AAA title usually making Billions of dollars (Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, Fortnite, Minecraft or Red Dead redemption are all multiple with hundred million of sales. and multi-billions games). And there are only 3 games in town, that's PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.
 
jhungary said:
That's quite insulting to the Japanese if you put it that way like there are nothing left beside Manga and Video Game.

That said, you may not know but Video Game sector is actually bigger than the Movie Business. It will considering a success for a movie to reach multiple hundred million dollars box office, on the other hand, successful AAA title usually making Billions of dollars (Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, Fortnite, Minecraft or Red Dead redemption are all multiple with hundred million of sales. and multi-billions games). And there are only 3 games in town, that's PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.
Bruh, they are having hard competition from China and S. Korea and USA in other field.

But yes, video game market is bigger than movie business, video game market generates billions, while movies struggle to get past the 1 billion mark.
 
jhungary said:
That's quite insulting to the Japanese if you put it that way like there are nothing left beside Manga and Video Game.

That said, you may not know but Video Game sector is actually bigger than the Movie Business. It will considering a success for a movie to reach multiple hundred million dollars box office, on the other hand, successful AAA title usually making Billions of dollars (Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, Fortnite, Minecraft or Red Dead redemption are all multiple with hundred million of sales. and multi-billions games). And there are only 3 games in town, that's PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo.
Gaming industry bigger than both movie industry and music industry combined.
 
REhorror said:
Bruh, they are having hard competition from China and S. Korea and USA in other field.

But yes, video game market is bigger than movie business, video game market generates billions, while movies struggle to get past the 1 billion mark.
Japan have a lot of high tech biz actually, from IC Chip set to Aircraft Part (around 40% of aircraft parts are from Japan actually) and also fuel technology and medical technology

If they only have video game and mange, I think their economy would long be busted....Even tho it's like you said Video Game industry is bigger than most entertainment industry, but most of those money are going to game developer, not console developer, and Sony for some reason holds not many IP right for games and strangely most of those successful title they hold are from the west, like Ratchet and Crank, Horizon, COD and basically every MCU game....
 

