What's new

Sonia Shamroz becomes first-ever woman to be appointed as KP district police chief

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
67,022
77
106,606
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sonia Shamroz becomes first-ever woman to be appointed as KP district police chief


January 1, 2021


Twitter/KP



PESHAWAR: Sonia Shamroz has become the first-ever woman to be appointed as the police chief of a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a woman police officer has been appointed district police chief," the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police wrote on Twitter, announcing that Sonia Shamroz had been assigned to Lower Dir.


Last month, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Peshawar, Aneela Naz, became the first woman traffic cop in KP and started checking driving licenses and briefing people about the rules and regulations for roads.

Promoted to the DSP position in KP's Vehicle License Authority, DSP Naz had said at the time she was the first woman to hold the post. Education for girls was frowned upon in her family town of Lucky Marwat, she said, and, therefore, she had even faced criticism for becoming a police officer.

However, she noted that it was ironic the same people who were earlier upset about her decisions are now sending their own daughters to schools.



www.thenews.com.pk

Sonia Shamroz becomes first-ever woman to be appointed as KP district police chief

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police made the announcement on Twitter
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
61,742
5
49,757
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
ghazi52 said:
Promoted to the DSP position in KP's Vehicle License Authority, DSP Naz had said at the time she was the first woman to hold the post. Education for girls was frowned upon in her family town of Lucky Marwat, she said, and, therefore, she had even faced criticism for becoming a police officer.
Click to expand...
Police needs police protection
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,061
-1
1,233
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Please tell me this woke identity politics thing didn't make its way here.

Could care less if she's a woman, I care if she's actually good LMFAO
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom