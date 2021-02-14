Sonia Bashir Kabir joins CXO advisory board of the tech giant Dell

ByFebruary 14, 2021Multinational tech giant Dell Technologies has appointed Sonia Bashir Kabir to its Asia Pacific and Japan CXO advisory board recently and the appointment was confirmed on 4th February.Twenty members from Asia got the opportunity to join Dell’s APJ CXO advisory board.The CXO advisory board is an engagement platform for the selection of senior leaders representing a range of industries and verticals that collaborate with executives from Dell Technologies to explore business, cultural and technology issues with the goals of advancing technology, solving business problems, and furthering business value for each of the board’s members.Ms. Kabir is the first female tech venture capitalist in South Asia. She is the founder of SBK Tech Ventures (a venture capital company), and founder of SBK Foundation (a nonprofit organization).Besides the Dell’s CXO advisory board, she has board roles in both international and local organizations.Internationally, Sonia serves as vice-chairperson on the board of the United Nations Technology Bank, appointed by the UN secretary general.Moreover, she is currently serving as a member of the governing board of UNESCO’s Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development.Sonia also serves on the boards of Banglalink owned by VEON Group, BRAC University, IPDC, Shakti Foundation and is the technology advisor to the FBCCI.She was one of the 10 recipients of Microsoft’s Founders Award given by Bill Gates in 2016, while working as the managing director of Microsoft Bangladesh.