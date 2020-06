The article is a bit ambiguous in its wordings for me. It says that most of the revenue for Tiktok came from advertising and in-app purchases but then says that China spent $122.9 million on Tiktok which is 69% of total revenue of 2019. What does the article mean by spent? Is it in-app purchases? Or advertising? The wordings are a bit confusing.



Also, if it's it the 2nd most downloaded app on Playstore, shouldn't people from other countries be downloading it and thus the share of other countries increasing? Things are just not tying up.

