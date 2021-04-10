Sona Comstar inaugurates differential assembly plant at Manesar

safari2021
Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), one of India’s leading automotive systems and components manufacturers, today inaugurated a state-of-the-art differential assembly manufacturing plant at Manesar, Haryana. The plant manufactures differential assemblies and e-drive modules for its global customers.
The facility, which is spread across five acres, is expected to generate direct employment for 720 skilled workers and indirectly create thousands of more downstream jobs.
Commenting on the new plant’s opening, Sunjay Kapur, Chairman, Sona Comstar said, “We are very pleased that our latest manufacturing facility has started its operations. This facility was built with the intention to focus on manufacturing differential assemblies for our EV customers globally. We have used state-of-the-art technology and processes in this plant to meet the stringent quality requirements of our customers.”
Today is also a red-letter day for Sona Comstar. Sunjay Kapur tweeted: "A Golden Moment for @sonacomstar. We hit our 2 Millionth Differential Assembly! "
The new facility is located at Manesar which is a preferred manufacturing destination on the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and provides seamless connectivity via road and rail with seaports on the western coast.
Sona Comstar has 9 manufacturing and assembly plants spread across India, China, Mexico, and the USA. The company is one of India’s leading automotive technology companies, designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered, mission critical automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, BSG systems, EV traction motors (BLDC and PMSM) and motor control units to automotive OEMs across US, Europe, India and China, for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments.
