Son of Nawab Bhawalpur joins PTI

Son of Nawab of Bahawalpur joins PTI
Published On 31 January,2022 08:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The son of Nawab of Bahawalpur on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to join the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Nawab Bahawal Abbasi expressed confidence in the leadership of the prime minister.

PTI South Punjab President Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar brought the main pillar of South Punjab to PTI. He is likely to get even bigger politicians to join PTI in the coming days.

According to sources, Nawab Bahawal Abbasi holds an important position in the politics of South Punjab.