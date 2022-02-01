What's new

Son of Nawab Bhawalpur joins PTI

Published On 31 January,2022 08:15 pm

Son of Nawab of Bahawalpur joins PTI

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The son of Nawab of Bahawalpur on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to join the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Nawab Bahawal Abbasi expressed confidence in the leadership of the prime minister.

PTI South Punjab President Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar brought the main pillar of South Punjab to PTI. He is likely to get even bigger politicians to join PTI in the coming days.

According to sources, Nawab Bahawal Abbasi holds an important position in the politics of South Punjab.
 
This is bad news for PMLN and PPP. If Sourthern Punjab leaders still back PTI for 2023 elections, than PTI may well win again. Nawab of Bhalwalpur easily have influence over 6-7 seats in South Punjab.

PakSarZameen47 said:
PTI South Punjab President Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar brought the main pillar of South Punjab to PTI. He is likely to get even bigger politicians to join PTI in the coming days.
Very important development for PTI.
 
Salza said:
This is bad news for PMLN and PPP. If Sourthern Punjab leaders still back PTI for 2023 elections, than PTI may well win again. Nawab of Bhalwalpur easily have influence over 6-7 seats in South Punjab.



Very important development for PTI.
Anything to do with SP province?
 
Part of me fear that a new bahawalpur suba might just end up being a government of waderas, and people like him (although State of bahawalpur did a lot for Pakistan)
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Part of me fear that a new bahawalpur suba might just end up being a government of waderas, and people like him (although State of bahawalpur did a lot for Pakistan)
Let's stay positive maybe it will be the start of new provinces across Pakistan which we desperately need. Inshallah good will come out of this
 
PakSarZameen47 said:
Anything to do with SP province?
Nawab of bhalwarpur wants distict of Bhawalpur to become a separate province itself though PTI backs one single Southern Punjab having Multan as its capital. Even if bhawalpur is not made as another province, he might have been assured of serious powers in near by future when it comes to SP politics.
 
