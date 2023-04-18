What's new

Son of Iran’s last shah arrives in Israel to push for ‘peaceful, prosperous future

Reza Pahlavi taking part in Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations, talking water tech and the future renewal of ties​

By TOI STAFF17 April 2023, 9:35 pmUpdated at 7:14 pm
Reza Pahlavi attends the official Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem on April 17, 2023. (Menahem Kahana/AFP)



The son of the Western-backed Iranian ruler overthrown in the Islamic Revolution arrived in Israel on Monday for a trip being billed as an effort to rebuild relations between the nations.
“We are very happy to be here and are dedicated to working toward the peaceful and prosperous future that the people of our region deserve,” Reza Pahlavi wrote on Twitter, after arriving in Israel with his wife.

From the children of Cyrus, to the children of Israel, we will build this future together, in friendship.”

Pahlavi was greeted at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv by Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, who is hosting him while in Israel.

“Together, we will renew the ties between our nations, for the future generations,” Gamliel said.

Pahlavi later took part in the official ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647996072822816770
 
What a clown this Pahlavi, he will send his daughters to brothel's if it helps him return to power 😂🤣
 

