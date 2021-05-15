Somnath was full of hookers

All historical accounts of Somnath at the time of Ghaznavi's expedition states that the temple had hundreds of female "entertainers" (temple prostitutes) and unfathomable store of Gold collected from hundreds of villages as "taxes". While people and academics denounce the "taxes" and the hoarding of Gold for Brahmin upper castes, everyone seems to ignore the plight of the female "entertainers" and their families. Guess where these females came from? The same villages! They were collected from their families against their will to serve the upper caste for the rest of their lives.



I don't understand why Indians are so sad about the fate of temples like Somnath. Indian PDFers, would you really want a temple like the original Somnath operate in modern times with hundreds of prostitutes?