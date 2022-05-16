What's new

Something weird about my notifications.. anyone else get this too ?

Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

Hi, random topic.

So, basically.. most times when I log in I see all sorts of numbers of alerts (7, 9, 14.. whatever) in my red alert bell thing here..

now here's the really strange part.. upon clicking said 14 alerts.. I only ever get to see maybe 1 or 2 😱

anyone else have that too ? .. what goes on ? 🧐


🤨
 
That Guy

That Guy

Mark them all as read, and it should fix the problem. If you don't click on mentions and replies,, the system recognizes them as being unread.
 

