Something weird about my notifications.. anyone else get this too ?

Hi, random topic.
So, basically.. most times when I log in I see all sorts of numbers of alerts (7, 9, 14.. whatever) in my red alert bell thing here..
now here's the really strange part.. upon clicking said 14 alerts.. I only ever get to see maybe 1 or 2
anyone else have that too ? .. what goes on ?
So, basically.. most times when I log in I see all sorts of numbers of alerts (7, 9, 14.. whatever) in my red alert bell thing here..
now here's the really strange part.. upon clicking said 14 alerts.. I only ever get to see maybe 1 or 2
anyone else have that too ? .. what goes on ?