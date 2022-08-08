Something really weird happenned to me this morning

I was asleep then I opened up my eyes and my body was paralyzed. I couldn't move even a finger. I could see but my body didn't move. I tried reaching out to my wife who was next to me and I couldn't speak or touch her. I panicked and started thinking this is what death looks like. I got afraid as I didn't shower after sex and I wasn't in pure form I was like damn I should've showered after my intercourse. It felt like forever that I was in that state and then suddenly my body moved and I was grasping for air and I was sweating.I've never had this type of feeling before in my life. It's the scariest situation I have ever been into.im afraid to sleep tonight .