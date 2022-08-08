What's new

Something really weird happenned to me this morning

Raja420

Apr 24, 2022
I was asleep then I opened up my eyes and my body was paralyzed. I couldn't move even a finger. I could see but my body didn't move. I tried reaching out to my wife who was next to me and I couldn't speak or touch her. I panicked and started thinking this is what death looks like. I got afraid as I didn't shower after sex and I wasn't in pure form I was like damn I should've showered after my intercourse. It felt like forever that I was in that state and then suddenly my body moved and I was grasping for air and I was sweating.

I've never had this type of feeling before in my life. It's the scariest situation I have ever been into.
and it wasn't a dream I was wide awake I could listen and I could see the surroundings.

im afraid to sleep tonight . :o:
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
It will happen again but this time the jinns will start beating your azz. FYI jinns are strong and will leave marks and bruises.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
This is called sleep paralysis

Have been happening with me since childhood Every few days

Nothing is scary in this situation

Just try to move the fingers of your feets and this is how will be able this
 
P

patero

May 12, 2016
I experienced sleep paralysis occassionally when I was younger. It's helpful for you to know it's quite a common phenomenon and generally speaking shouldn't persist. Do some reading on the subject (just google it) and read about other peoples experiences, and consider some possible factors in your life that can be triggers such as stress and anything that can cause disrupted sleep cycles.
 
SABRE

SABRE

Apr 16, 2007
Sleep paralysis, as everyone said. It happens to me sometimes, though hasn't happened in a long time. Just be glad your brain was not in a dream/nightmare sequence or it would have projected things you wouldn't want to see. In my cases I would hear things, sort of (they were in my head).
 
W

White privilege

Feb 7, 2022
In my case, my brain was dreaming the good dream (if u know what I mean) 😄😁.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Oct 6, 2016
