What's new

Something needs to be done about Darbaris spamming thread with fake news sources.

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,107
1
2,812
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In the past few days, there has been a surge of Bot account, darbaris and PR specialist to do damage control of their "entities".

Also, some old members here, who are clearly on payroll, creating threads with fake news sources (Tribune, Geo, TheNews, Jang)

Dawn is biased, but you can still churn out some facts from their news articles.

And a humble request, please do not let Hindutva bhakts participate in Siasat section, others sections are okay. Just not this please. It's a heated debate section, the last thing we want is foreign meddling


@mods @waz @RescueRanger @AgNoStiC MuSliM
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,187
158
19,731
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
In the past few days, there has been a surge of Bot account, darbaris and PR specialist to do damage control of their "entities".

Also, some old members here, who are clearly on payroll, creating threads with fake news sources (Tribune, Geo, TheNews, Jang)

Dawn is biased, but you can still churn out some facts from their news articles.

And a humble request, please do not let Hindutva bhakts participate in Siasat section, others sections are okay. Just not this please. It's a heated debate section, the last thing we want is foreign meddling


@mods @waz @RescueRanger @AgNoStiC MuSliM
Click to expand...
Agreed - let’s keep an eye on miscreants and propaganda peddlers. But at the same time respect from both sides is mutual - mudslinging doesn’t help anyone.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,107
1
2,812
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RescueRanger said:
Agreed - let’s keep an eye on miscreants and propaganda peddlers. But at the same time respect from both sides is mutual - mudslinging doesn’t help anyone.
Click to expand...


Look at the amount of threads user: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE created in past 24 hours.

Thats clearly spamming.

Why is a user: Indiapositive allowed to create threads related to Pakistan sensitive issues


----

Pakistan is at a risk of civil unrest, matters like this should be taken seriously
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
10,187
158
19,731
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Look at the amount of threads user: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE created in past 24 hours.

Thats clearly spamming.

Why is a user: Indiapositive allowed to create threads related to Pakistan sensitive issues


----

Pakistan is at a risk of civil unrest, matters like this should be taken seriously
Click to expand...
FoolsNightmare is now banned.

As for IndiaPositive - mass report his posts that breach rules - let’s make sure these miscreants don’t have a platform to spread their hate here.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

zeenat shehzadi
GEO Ko jeenay do ! Geo and Jang Group’s Response to the Allegations .
2
Replies
17
Views
5K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
M
NEEDED TRIGGER FOR THE NEXT STEP-INVASION PAKISTAN
Replies
10
Views
1K
VelocuR
V

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom