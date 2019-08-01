'Something major' going to happen soon, predicts PML-N leader

PMLN leader Ayaz Sadiq's says "something major" will happen soon.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's statement that "something major" in the country will happen in the coming days has left many guessing what that "something major" might be.Ayaz made the remarks while speaking onprogramme "Naya Pakistan" after delivering a fiery speech at a ceremony commemorating the death anniversary of Khawaja Rafique, a slain political activist and father of PML-N stalwarts Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique, in which he announced that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan.the PML-N leader said, adding that: “It would happen all of a sudden as you won’t see it happen slowly and gradually.”In response to a query from the anchorperson about why the PML-N suddenly gained momentum and aggression, and whether this urge is a result of any signal from powerful circles, he stated they don't require any signal from anyone.When asked about rumours that Nawaz Sharif is attending meetings and conversations with non-political groups in London, Ayaz Sadiq confirmed such meetings but claimed to be unaware of the agenda and contents.“Yes, they are meeting Nawaz Sharif, because they have realised that bringing the PTI into power turned out to be a failure and they are also withdrawing their support to the government and meeting Nawaz Sharif, because the PML-N has its vote-bank intact,” he said.He went on to say that the concerned circles are aware that the public holds them accountable for Imran Khan's failings and the PTI's rise to power.“People have rejected this experiment in KP’s local bodies’ elections and hence, the stance of PML-N stands vindicated that the people should be given chance to elect their rulers and their verdict should be implemented with full zeal,” Ayaz Sadiq emphasised.He neither completely rejected nor fully endorsed the concept of an internal change in the National Assembly. He claimed that the PML-N or PPP taking power for three to four months would be equivalent to accepting responsibility for Imran Khan's failings. “We are not ready for the in-house change right now, but we may be ready for it in the time to come.”On a question about who will lead the PML-N between Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, he stated Nawaz Sharif will lead the party. The former has the support of legislators, while the latter has popular support on the streets. "Our plan will be exposed if I tell you everything right now," he added.In response to a question concerning his statement that Nawaz Sharif would return soon, Ayaz Sadiq claimed the PML-N chief could return sooner than what "I announced in my speech."