Something big will happen this March

War, and natural disaster such like earthquake, or global economic crisis.... will happen this March. It won't happen naturally, it will be man made. Quote, The Pentagon’s “Ides of March”: Best Month to Go to War By Prof Michel Chossudovsky Global Research, March 01, 2018 Timeline of March Military Interventions (1965- 2017) Recent history confirms that with the exception of Afghanistan (October 2001) and the 1990-91 Gulf War, all major US-NATO led military operations over a period of almost half a century –since the invasion of Vietnam by US ground forces on March 8, 1965– have been initiated in the month of March. The Vietnam War The US Congress adopted the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which authorized President Lyndon Johnson to dispatch ground forces to Vietnam on March 8, 1965. On 8 March 1965, 3,500 U.S. Marines were dispatched to South Vietnam marking the beginning of “America’s ground war”. NATO’s War on Yugoslavia ......... https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-pentagons-ides-of-march-best-month-to-go-to-war/5326464