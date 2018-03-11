/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Something big will happen this March

Discussion in 'Americas' started by katsung47, Mar 11, 2018.

  Mar 11, 2018 #1
    katsung47

    katsung47

    War, and natural disaster such like earthquake, or global economic crisis.... will happen this March. It won't happen naturally, it will be man made.

    Quote,
    The Pentagon’s “Ides of March”: Best Month to Go to War

    By Prof Michel Chossudovsky
    Global Research, March 01, 2018

    Timeline of March Military Interventions (1965- 2017)

    Recent history confirms that with the exception of Afghanistan (October 2001) and the 1990-91 Gulf War, all major US-NATO led military operations over a period of almost half a century –since the invasion of Vietnam by US ground forces on March 8, 1965– have been initiated in the month of March.

    The Vietnam War

    The US Congress adopted the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which authorized President Lyndon Johnson to dispatch ground forces to Vietnam on March 8, 1965.

    On 8 March 1965, 3,500 U.S. Marines were dispatched to South Vietnam marking the beginning of “America’s ground war”.

    NATO’s War on Yugoslavia
    .........
    https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-pentagons-ides-of-march-best-month-to-go-to-war/5326464
     
  Mar 11, 2018 #2
    GIANTsasquatch

    GIANTsasquatch

    The trend says March 8 but this year it will be March 18 next time around.
     
  Mar 11, 2018 #3
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb

    Just crying wolf. 50/50 probability of something or nothing.
     
  Mar 11, 2018 #4
    Torch

    Torch

    Whatever ,
    US gonna lose eventually :rofl:
     
  Mar 11, 2018 #5
    KAL-EL

    KAL-EL

    The US dollar will completely collapse in March!
     
  Mar 11, 2018 #6
    VCheng

    VCheng

    I thought that already happened last year. :D
     
  Mar 11, 2018 #7
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive

    Well, what about the operations in which some other country was acting on behalf of USA? Allah knows better, my personal calculation is when Israel will jump properly in Syria, India will jump properly on Pakistan. And see, summers are good for wars, and Summer has only hit Asia yet(Europe still cold). So yes, Asia, and war. Can't say about March, but this year, this seems feasible for Israel and India, as till next year Chinese navy will be in Arabian sea, and Turkey will might have captured areas deep into Syria.
     
    Last edited: Mar 11, 2018
  Mar 11, 2018 #8
    jamal18

    jamal18

    What is it with these endless predictions? Never bear out.
     
  Mar 11, 2018 #9
    Bhoot Pishach

    Bhoot Pishach

    I predict - The Djinn will be seen flying in the Middle Eastern Sky.
     
  Mar 12, 2018 #10
    TexasJohn

    TexasJohn

    This thread...what a source of amusement...
     
  Mar 12, 2018 #11
    takeitwithyou

    takeitwithyou

    I predict- How America will annihilate China @Feng Leng better quit pleasuring yourself and suit up for the attack and imminent death!

    same ratio, same conscript army, but with no war experience as in the case of China




    Winnie the 'Xi" POOH is within our target.
    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 12, 2018 #12
    HAKIKAT

    HAKIKAT

    Don't know about the others, but the US backed terrorists are being surgically routed out in Afrin during March....
     
  Mar 12, 2018 #13
    takeitwithyou

    takeitwithyou

    We thank you for your taxpayer dollars for helping us back these 'terrorist' groups that attack Turkey. You are a great Turkey yourself for doing so :D
     
  Mar 12, 2018 #14
    Divergent

    Divergent

    You guys sound like suspicious believing aunties *rolls eyes*
     
  Mar 13, 2018 #15
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng

    LOL Amerikkka caved to nuclear blackmail from our attack dog North Korea!

    North Korea nuclear 'blackmail' aimed at direct US talks

    And all you can do now is boast about your shupa powa like India :rofl:
     
