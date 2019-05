Something Better Than Oil

Okay Guys So As You Know That Since The News That No Oil Found In Kekra 1 The Whole Nation Including Me Is Feeling Pretty Depressed and Despondent.But I Want To Tell You That If We Can Work A Little Hard Certain Developments Nationally and Internationally Can Favour Us We Can Attract Multi Billion Dollar Exports,Investments And Create Millions Of New Jobs In 1 to 2 YearsNow You Know That Due To Rising Production Costs China Has Been Relocating It's Industries To Low Cost Locations.Mostly This Has Been To ASEAN Countries.However The Trade War Started By US President Donald Trump Has Greatly Accelerated This Process.Donald Trump Has Imposed 10% to 25% Tariffs On Practically All Exports From China To Which China Responded With Similar Tariffs To US Exports.Here Is The Short StoryNow Because Of This Importers In Both Countries Have Started To Divert Their Orders To Other Low Cost Locations Vietnam Brazil and Mexico Have Benefited Greatly Uptil Now.Apart From This The Trump Administration Has Already Terminated Turkey's GSP Status And Is Also Going To End That Of India.Also Trump Has Decided To Review The GSP Status Of Indonesia and ThailandBut Pakistan's GSP Status Was Renewed Last YearNow The Trade Between USA and China Is Somewhere In The Region Of $675 to 700 Billion.If Pakistan Were To Divert Just 2% Of This Trade It Means Nearly $14 Billion Extra!!!!!And Because Many Competitors Might Lose Their Preferential Tariff Treatment This Means Pakistan Gets Something Of An Open FieldApart From This An Undervalued Rupee and Now Surplus Electricity Means Pakistan Is In A Great Position To Benefit.The Only Issue That Is A Hurdle Is The Export Capacity That Has Been Decimated By The Anti Pakistan Policies Of PPP and PML N To Destroy Or Industry In The Past 10 YearsBut Now With IK In Charge We Can Hope For The Best.Two Steps Taken By PTI Has Been Excellent1.The Decision To Give Subsidy In Order To Bring Utility Prices Down For Five Major Export Industries That Was Announced By Asad Umar In First Mini Budget2.This Decision By Government To Grant SEZ Status To Chinese Export Units That Relocate in PakistanNow With Just A Little Strategic Planning and Coordination With Industry This Can Free Us From Clutches Of IMF and Debt Trap.We'll Be Trade Surplus Country in No Time.