Someone Locked the Lahore high court and deployed the police outside

Rally would have ended in half a day at max. People would have listened to speeches of Imran Khan that they have been listening for the past 25 years. But now, the drama will continue for at least one day with follow up programs on Imran Khan for 3 days.



Everyone will be discussing Imran Khan and his politics. Government will use all the media outlets, Khan will get more support.



How is that for an election campaign?



I know a couple of die hard PMLN supporters who have changed sides after the recent killings. I thought PMLN guys do not change sides. At most, they keep quiet, and don't vote, but changing their opinion is not possible. This caretaker setup is breaking that myth as well.



