What's new

Someday west will imitate China to build "Xinjiang concentration camps", just like how they imitated Wuhan concentration camps mode

kankan326

kankan326

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 7, 2011
2,929
-4
7,575
Country
China
Location
China
Still remember a year ago how western countries criticized all China's measures to contain the covid? "Violation of human right", "Concentration camp". What about now? Some of western countries built concentration camps in their home.

Unlike democratic countries, who prefer to talk than act, China government is a problem solver. When there is a problem, measures to deal with it will be adopted, soon. No matter it is virus spread or terrorism spread. Somethings must be done to stop it.

Unfortunately doers always receive criticisms from talkers. Especially in a world where a doer is surrounded by a horde of talkers. Let's check how western countries dealt with terrorism. Except criticizing terrorist attack when it happened and lighting candles after it, literally they did nothing. Of course they bombed some places. But it only created more terrorists. We know after the pandemic next terrorist attack is bound to happen in the western countries. It's only matter of time.

How on the earth to eliminate terrorism? It's pretty much like how we deal with the covid virus. Susceptible population should be isolated from spread of extremism. For those who are already infected, build concentration hospitals to cure them and to prevent them infecting others. And another important step is, injecting vaccine to improve people immune capability. Which is what the "Xingjiang concentration camps" are doing. Teching those incapable Uyghurs some working skills and mandarine. It is said that ignorance and poverty are the cradle of terrorism. Chinese government is doing right thing.

Terrorism can not be wiped out by criticsms and lighting candles. In western countries' muslim communities thousands of jobless young men wandering around in the streets. We know there are somethings western countries should do, insead of sitting there talking. Their muslim population is getting bigger and bigger. When the heat reaches to a point that forces them to act, western countries will copy China's mode. China has successfully stopped both terrorism and covid virus spread anyways. There must be somethings worth learning.
 
Last edited:
Akasa

Akasa

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2008
7,154
9
5,333
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
This post is just another example of whataboutism, not to mention that the circumstances in which the Western & Chinese concentration camps were built are entirely different.

You cannot seriously compare public health restrictions to combat a global pandemic - of which "concentration camps" is NOT a part - to China interning an entire swath of their population based on ethnicity and religion due to so-called "terrorism".

China's leaders will face their maker when the military forces of democratic nations finally force an unconditional surrender in Beijing.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
9,213
-2
11,762
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
kankan326 said:
Still remember a year ago how western countries criticized all China's measures to contain the covid? "Violation of human right", "Concentration camp". What about now? Some of western countries built concentration camps in their home.

Unlike democratic countries, who prefer to talk than act, China government is a problem solver. When there is a problem, measures to deal with it will be adopted, soon. No matter it is virus spread or terrorism spread. Somethings must be done to stop it.

Unfortunately doers always receive criticisms from talkers. Especially in a world where a doer is surrounded by a horde of talkers. Let's check how western countries dealt with terrorism. Except criticizing terrorist attack when it happened and lighting candles after it, literally they did nothing. Of course they bombed some places. But it only created more terrorists. We know after the pandemic next terrorist attack is bound to happen in the western countries. It's only matter of time.

How on the earth to eliminate terrorism? It's pretty much like how we deal with the covid virus. Susceptible population should be isolated from spread of extremism. For those who are already infected, build concentration hospitals to cure them and to prevent them infecting others. And another important step is, injecting vaccine to improve people immune capability. Which is what the "Xingjiang concentration camps" are doing. Teching those incapable Uyghurs some working skills and mandarine. It is said that ignorance and poverty are the cradle of terrorism. Chinese government is doing right thing.

Terrorism can not be wiped out by criticsms and lighting candles. In western countries' muslim communities thousands of jobless young men wandering around in the streets. We know there are somethings western countries should do, insead of sitting there talking. Their muslim population is getting bigger and bigger. When the heat reaches to a point that forces them to act, western countries will copy China's mode. China has successfully stopped both terrorism and covid virus spread anyways. There must be somethings worth learning.
Click to expand...
we already have concentration camps here, they are called indian reservations & fema camps.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
1,547
-5
1,548
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
This is highly anti-Islam thread and calling for genocide. Perhaps we should follow the lead and build camps for the 40-50m Chinese minorities in Muslim territories.. Maybe then you will understand that this thread is not even pro-China and also very dumb.

By the way Reported this shitty thread and this poster.. This is the face of Islamohobia
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,913
2
70,784
Country
China
Location
China
Akasa said:
China's leaders will face their maker when the military forces of democratic nations finally force an unconditional surrender in Beijing.
Click to expand...
This one is the most delusional poster in PDF, he used to call on the Chinese posters here to tell our families in China about some scandal that was the top discussed topics all across the Chinese social media at that time.

It is the most hilarious post ever in PDF, can't imagine how can a human being can be this delusional and brainwashed...

Fresh scandal erupts over vaccine safety in China

Fresh scandal erupts over vaccine safety in China Dominique Patton BEIJING (Reuters) - A scandal over faulty vaccines in China has sparked anger on social media, underscoring the difficulties regulators face in rebuilding trust after years of food and drug safety scares. The incident is a...
defence.pk
微信图片_20210225115805.png
 
Last edited:
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
1,750
-3
3,973
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
The latest being Massacre at Capitol Hill.
How many people died at the Boston Tea Party Massacre in 1770? Similarly 5 people lost their lives.

Wow. A massacre! A genocide in Xinjiang but without any evidence aa admitted by the US state department. It is propaganda warfare.

It is just how one coined these term to mislead the common folks.

The image they alleged as a CCP concentration camp in Xinjiang is in fact a real prison not for Uyghurs alone but all criminals.
So similar China News Media can displayed all US penitentiaries as US concentration camp. Except that journalism in China is still ethnical.

The netizens in China, all 1billion of them show no emotion because the knowledge is well spread and deep inside they are laughing at the ignorant propaganda.

However the propaganda are not meant for the Chinese but basically to spread hatred.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,749
-37
53,691
Country
China
Location
China
Akasa said:
This post is just another example of whataboutism, not to mention that the circumstances in which the Western & Chinese concentration camps were built are entirely different.

You cannot seriously compare public health restrictions to combat a global pandemic - of which "concentration camps" is NOT a part - to China interning an entire swath of their population based on ethnicity and religion due to so-called "terrorism".

China's leaders will face their maker when the military forces of democratic nations finally force an unconditional surrender in Beijing.
Click to expand...
You will face your maker and answer your lies before Xi. Trust me. Blunt liar and a detestable pest. :enjoy:
How many of your post have prove to be a joke?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom