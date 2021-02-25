Someday west will imitate China to build "Xinjiang concentration camps", just like how they imitated Wuhan concentration camps mode

Still remember a year ago how western countries criticized all China's measures to contain the covid? "Violation of human right", "Concentration camp". What about now? Some of western countries built concentration camps in their home.



Unlike democratic countries, who prefer to talk than act, China government is a problem solver. When there is a problem, measures to deal with it will be adopted, soon. No matter it is virus spread or terrorism spread. Somethings must be done to stop it.



Unfortunately doers always receive criticisms from talkers. Especially in a world where a doer is surrounded by a horde of talkers. Let's check how western countries dealt with terrorism. Except criticizing terrorist attack when it happened and lighting candles after it, literally they did nothing. Of course they bombed some places. But it only created more terrorists. We know after the pandemic next terrorist attack is bound to happen in the western countries. It's only matter of time.



How on the earth to eliminate terrorism? It's pretty much like how we deal with the covid virus. Susceptible population should be isolated from spread of extremism. For those who are already infected, build concentration hospitals to cure them and to prevent them infecting others. And another important step is, injecting vaccine to improve people immune capability. Which is what the "Xingjiang concentration camps" are doing. Teching those incapable Uyghurs some working skills and mandarine. It is said that ignorance and poverty are the cradle of terrorism. Chinese government is doing right thing.



Terrorism can not be wiped out by criticsms and lighting candles. In western countries' muslim communities thousands of jobless young men wandering around in the streets. We know there are somethings western countries should do, insead of sitting there talking. Their muslim population is getting bigger and bigger. When the heat reaches to a point that forces them to act, western countries will copy China's mode. China has successfully stopped both terrorism and covid virus spread anyways. There must be somethings worth learning.