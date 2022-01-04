Somebody is trying to use the incident of Madina Masjid to incite discord

CriticalThought
SC turns down plea to stop demolition of mosque built on encroached land in Karachi
"All we can do is order the mosque not to be demolished until a new site is earmarked for it," CJP remarks
www.dawn.com
Why is this not being pursued further by all parties? I do not see any discussion on this point, which leads me to believe some liberal enemies of Pakistan are gleefully pushing this matter towards a clash. These are the advantages I personally see in pursuing the Chief Justice's suggestion:"All we can do is order the mosque not to be demolished until a new site is earmarked for it," said the chief justice.
1. First of all, it will set a just precedent for dealing with mosques constructed on spaces initially allocated for other purposes. The government will now be bound to allocate proper space in accordance with the needs of the population, hand the space to the masjid committee who can then construct a new mosque, and the old one can then be demolished.
2. Even if our Ulema succeed in avoiding the demolishing of the mosque today, this matter will keep rearing its ugly head again and again. And unsavory elements will now try to create this discord all over Pakistan.
3. If we pursue the Chief Justice's suggestion, then the government can say "We now change the allocation of this space from park to mosque". This would be a correct interpretation of the Chief Justice's instruction and would solve all problems at once.
Why isn't anyone discussing this?
@WebMaster @The Eagle @waz @Horus @Foxtrot Alpha @Kambojaric @krash are you guys able to bring these points to the notice of relevant people? Jazak Allah Khair for your efforts.