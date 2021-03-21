Some thoughts and questions on PTI and PPP

PaklovesTurkiye
Hi guys
He came, he saw, he left
PM Khan's Karachi visit was too short. He didn't even meet PTI sindh leaders or go to interior Sindh to pose a challenge to PPP as it was being predicted few weeks back.
1. I wonder why? Is PTI not focusing Interior Sindh? Some deal/problem/change of strategy happened somewhere?
2. I believe as PML-N is getting diluted - PPP and PTI both are trying to occupy her space here and there.
3. Some say, PPP is appearing little serious for Karachi after PTI's threats of penetrating in interior sindh as if PPP is saying if you interfere in our territory - we'll try to gain your territory as well.
Remember, it was Bilawal's wish to appoint Murtaza as Adminstrator. PPP understands very well that it were Karachiies (Huge majority of Urdu dudes) whose votes made PTI come into Power.
4. By appointing Murtaza (a barrister and local Karachiite) , PPP seems to understand mentality of Karachiites very well. She knows that Urdu guys want someone in Karachi - who is not only competent but also of their community so that they can relate with him.
Note: That's another thing how far PPP would allow Murtaza to go.
It should be noted that PTI came into power by chanting youth slogan (by youth and for youth - introducing new local young faces). It looks like PPP is learning and adopting same strategy. Murtaza's appointment is example of it. There's another young leader in PPP - named Kumail Haider Shah.
5. PTI's Karachi chapter is quite active on twitter but not on ground. To make matters worse, there is NO KARACHI FACE of PTI yet. People in Karachi still think PTI is some kind of alien party. There is severe lack of communication. People of Karachi want competent and local face. These two things will make or break PTI in Karachi in upcoming elections. It is not necessary that people vote for Imran Khan again as he has made very less visits to Karachi and that too of very short hours. As if he is taking Karachi for granted. It was his image last time that people just voted to PTI without even knowing who is their local town's candidate. Khan's image is in decline in Karachi now. Troubling for PTI.
6. After arrival of Murtaza, PPP's media coverage has been significantly improved. It is a direct threat to PTI as negative press of PPP gave huge advantage/edge to PTI over PPP.
7. PTI needs to speed up development projects in Karachi and and should immediately introduce educated competent local dude otherwise Murtaza has the potential to upset.
Opinions would be highly appreciated.
@Jungibaaz @Silverblaze @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Salza @H!TchHiker and all
