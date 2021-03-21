Some thoughts and questions on PTI and PPP

I’d like to address the issues you’ve raised here and give some suggestions as what needs to be done to help fix Karachi, and then what’s needed to help make it a world class city.



.....



For large cities like Lahore and Karachi, I would suggest a demand for devolution and local assemblies. Karachi’s assembly would be formed of elected assembly members and an elected Mayor, this would be a sort of presidential system. They would be in charge of things like a transport authority for all transport in Karachi, road networks, metro-style buses, trains etc, they would be in charge of policing, waste disposal (also desperately needed), and strategic development and planning. There are already boards and authorities at Sindh or Karachi level that would be taken under the control of a such an assembly.



Better devolution also means splitting Karachi into many smaller administrative units. Each with its own local council. They’d be in charge of further devolved planning, housing, education and libraries, and collection of local taxes. The latter would be the main vehicle for funding projects and all local authorities.



Karachi with the permission of government could also set up its own borrowing facility or local development bank, something along the lines of German states (Länder), or municipalities. Berlin alone has some EUR 60bn worth of outstanding debt. It basically borrowed that money to invest in the city, with the idea being that the economic and financial benefit to the city being greater than cost of the debt. Karachi if it became a well managed city with trustworthy local government and the backing of the Pakistani state, could also secure some funds for large projects if cash is lacking.



There’s a lot that can be done and needs to be done, but for all of these things you need to organise yourselves and demand specific changes. You also need leaders with some vision, which is severely lacking in Pakistan.