Some thoughts and questions on PTI and PPP

Hi guys

He came, he saw, he left

PM Khan's Karachi visit was too short. He didn't even meet PTI sindh leaders or go to interior Sindh to pose a challenge to PPP as it was being predicted few weeks back.

1. I wonder why? Is PTI not focusing Interior Sindh? Some deal/problem/change of strategy happened somewhere?

2. I believe as PML-N is getting diluted - PPP and PTI both are trying to occupy her space here and there.

3. Some say, PPP is appearing little serious for Karachi after PTI's threats of penetrating in interior sindh as if PPP is saying if you interfere in our territory - we'll try to gain your territory as well.

Remember, it was Bilawal's wish to appoint Murtaza as Adminstrator. PPP understands very well that it were Karachiies (Huge majority of Urdu dudes) whose votes made PTI come into Power.

4. By appointing Murtaza (a barrister and local Karachiite) , PPP seems to understand mentality of Karachiites very well. She knows that Urdu guys want someone in Karachi - who is not only competent but also of their community so that they can relate with him.

Note: That's another thing how far PPP would allow Murtaza to go.

It should be noted that PTI came into power by chanting youth slogan (by youth and for youth - introducing new local young faces). It looks like PPP is learning and adopting same strategy. Murtaza's appointment is example of it. There's another young leader in PPP - named Kumail Haider Shah.

5. PTI's Karachi chapter is quite active on twitter but not on ground. To make matters worse, there is NO KARACHI FACE of PTI yet. People in Karachi still think PTI is some kind of alien party. There is severe lack of communication. People of Karachi want competent and local face. These two things will make or break PTI in Karachi in upcoming elections. It is not necessary that people vote for Imran Khan again as he has made very less visits to Karachi and that too of very short hours. As if he is taking Karachi for granted. It was his image last time that people just voted to PTI without even knowing who is their local town's candidate. Khan's image is in decline in Karachi now. Troubling for PTI.

6. After arrival of Murtaza, PPP's media coverage has been significantly improved. It is a direct threat to PTI as negative press of PPP gave huge advantage/edge to PTI over PPP.

7. PTI needs to speed up development projects in Karachi and and should immediately introduce educated competent local dude otherwise Murtaza has the potential to upset.


Opinions would be highly appreciated.

@Jungibaaz @Silverblaze @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Salza @H!TchHiker and all
I can’t comment on your political and partisan arguments, but I think Karachi’s problems are a little bigger when it comes to governance than just the performance of current incumbents whether that’s PTI at the national level, PPP at the provincial, and then the local administration.

I’ve often and loudly harped on about the need for a structural change in governance to free up Karachi administratively. 18th amendment calls for further devolution of power, in Karachi, that is the need of the day. More devolved power, a mayor and a local assembly, local authorities the like of which you see in many major cities across the world. Karachi is too complex to be governed like any other city from the provincial level, and local authorities are toothless and chaotic.

I’ll chime in with what I’ve always said on this matter:


Jungibaaz said:
I’d like to address the issues you’ve raised here and give some suggestions as what needs to be done to help fix Karachi, and then what’s needed to help make it a world class city.

.....

For large cities like Lahore and Karachi, I would suggest a demand for devolution and local assemblies. Karachi’s assembly would be formed of elected assembly members and an elected Mayor, this would be a sort of presidential system. They would be in charge of things like a transport authority for all transport in Karachi, road networks, metro-style buses, trains etc, they would be in charge of policing, waste disposal (also desperately needed), and strategic development and planning. There are already boards and authorities at Sindh or Karachi level that would be taken under the control of a such an assembly.

Better devolution also means splitting Karachi into many smaller administrative units. Each with its own local council. They’d be in charge of further devolved planning, housing, education and libraries, and collection of local taxes. The latter would be the main vehicle for funding projects and all local authorities.

Karachi with the permission of government could also set up its own borrowing facility or local development bank, something along the lines of German states (Länder), or municipalities. Berlin alone has some EUR 60bn worth of outstanding debt. It basically borrowed that money to invest in the city, with the idea being that the economic and financial benefit to the city being greater than cost of the debt. Karachi if it became a well managed city with trustworthy local government and the backing of the Pakistani state, could also secure some funds for large projects if cash is lacking.

There’s a lot that can be done and needs to be done, but for all of these things you need to organise yourselves and demand specific changes. You also need leaders with some vision, which is severely lacking in Pakistan.
Lol....you should not think this much
..it's not good ...
There is no interest for Karachi...no political party is serious ..have said it and believe in it ..leave Karachi , if you can..move in Punjab ...or leave Pakistan ..had it not for family I would never live in this city ..
Rest PTI has no interest in Sindh....people might not like it but there is understanding between PTI and PPP.look at how things being played in Punjab before elections and now concern for buzdar ..quite visible state has left sindh to PPP.never seen any concern for Sindh or PPP performance ..for IK he can easily be PM again winning few more seats in Punjab ...can be easily managed ...
Pml n is not in government yet daily press conference against them ..even not a 10 percent critic by government on PPP in comparison..ruling a province ..
Remember how bilawal was pushing for change in Punjab ...he might get a bigger share of power in next set up..
We don't have road built up in area ..except big holes ,😂imagine this ...
Ever travel in Mazda for transports we have and then see train along metro in lahore /rawalpndi /Multan..
This is just a basic ..
Area like saddar pays more tax then many of cities and compare facilities ..
Even there corrupts are much better then pPP
 
