What's new

Some Startling Revelations by Justice Shokat Aziz

Mav3rick

Mav3rick

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 4, 2008
6,727
10
5,174
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654486658388041730
Click to expand...
All this is already well known. The Character of Judiciary is laid bare through multiple convictions, and otherwise. Even the blame of Military trespass into the domain of Executive can be laid squarely on the shameful shoulders of the Judiciary.

Anyone here who has had experience of Judiciary would be well aware what a mockery of justice our courts and judicial system are and how the lawyer fraternity is the worst of the lot and the biggest evil in the country........and the worst of the lot is elevated to the post of Judges.

I read somewhere a saying by Hazrat Ali (RA) that even a system of non-believers can function but a system of injustice cannot function and Pakistan I guess is the biggest example; our system is repeatedly failing simply because there is no justice here.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
43,650
3
94,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mav3rick said:
I read somewhere a saying by Hazrat Ali (RA) that even a system of non-believers can function but a system of injustice cannot function
Click to expand...

Can't believe that you brought in quote of Sayedna Ali (RZ) to defend a bhagora like Nawaz Sharif
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
43,650
3
94,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakFactor said:
He didn't defend that soor ki nasal Nawaz Sharif; instead used the reference to define Pakistan as a failed country.
Click to expand...

He is a current supporter and defender of Nawaz Sharif and former supporter and defender of Altaf Hussain and his MQM
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
8,189
2
15,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mav3rick said:
All this is already well known. The Character of Judiciary is laid bare through multiple convictions, and otherwise. Even the blame of Military trespass into the domain of Executive can be laid squarely on the shameful shoulders of the Judiciary.

Anyone here who has had experience of Judiciary would be well aware what a mockery of justice our courts and judicial system are and how the lawyer fraternity is the worst of the lot and the biggest evil in the country........and the worst of the lot is elevated to the post of Judges.

I read somewhere a saying by Hazrat Ali (RA) that even a system of non-believers can function but a system of injustice cannot function and Pakistan I guess is the biggest example; our system is repeatedly failing simply because there is no justice here.
Click to expand...

My family is all too well aware of Pakistan's Judiciary. We had the land mafia try and take our land, and in one incident, it only required a bag of onions and an AC unit to resolve the case—some other issues with 50,000 Rupees.
 
P

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,871
3
4,154
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PakFactor said:
My family is all too well aware of Pakistan's Judiciary. We had the land mafia try and take our land, and in one incident, it only required a bag of onions and an AC unit to resolve the case—some other issues with 50,000 Rupees.
Click to expand...

Disgusting, and then they say don't do tuheen e adalat, what adalat? In Ajk its well known fact that the judiciary take lakhs/crores to rule in favours, the rich invite police, judges, lawyers etc on weddings and party together. Unfortunately the public is in worse condition.

Someone told me "you don't understand, Pakistan mein sirf paisa chalta hei"
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
8,189
2
15,036
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PakAlp said:
Disgusting, and then they say don't do tuheen e adalat, what adalat? In Ajk its well known fact that the judiciary take lakhs/crores to rule in favours, the rich invite police, judges, lawyers etc on weddings and party together. Unfortunately the public is in worse condition.

Someone told me "you don't understand, Pakistan mein sirf paisa chalta hei"
Click to expand...

What that individual told you is the golden rule in Pakistan. If there was an unwritten constitution with one article to define this country, it's that saying, "Pakistan mein sirf paisa chalta hai."
 
P

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,871
3
4,154
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PakFactor said:
What that individual told you is the golden rule in Pakistan. If there was an unwritten constitution with one article to define this country, it's that saying, "Pakistan mein sirf paisa chalta hai."
Click to expand...

Its true aswell, visit police stations, airports, pia offices, lawyers, patwaris, doctors, politicians, even your family members. If your in trouble noone will give you salaam unless you pay them or make promises of giving them money. What a disgusting society and then people have the nerve to blame Nawaz Sharif, Shabaz Sharif, Zardari etc. These politicians know the people more than us. The establishment/army also know this and this is why they stick together and back each other up.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz seeks action against ex-CJP Nisar over 'violating constitution'
2
Replies
26
Views
249
cocomo
cocomo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt demands 'controversial' Chief Justice Bandial's resignation
Replies
14
Views
331
SD 10
SD 10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Cabinet meeting: SC Registrar services withdrawn over Justice Qazi Faez letter
Replies
4
Views
190
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Justice Isa says bench that recalled interim order on suo motu cases ‘wrongly constituted, lacked jurisdiction’
Replies
2
Views
248
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
muhammadhafeezmalik
SC registrar removed on Justice Isa letter
Replies
7
Views
249
Salik
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom