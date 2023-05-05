Some Startling Revelations by Justice Shokat Aziz

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chacha ji .......... Nawaz is corrupt to the core ...a person who failed to provide the ownership of a house where he is living .... lolllllllllllllllllllll ... you are worried about Saqib Nisar ....now PMLN clean all its failures and dirty laundry in Saqib Nisar house ............... lolllll
All this is already well known. The Character of Judiciary is laid bare through multiple convictions, and otherwise. Even the blame of Military trespass into the domain of Executive can be laid squarely on the shameful shoulders of the Judiciary.
I read somewhere a saying by Hazrat Ali (RA) that even a system of non-believers can function but a system of injustice cannot function
Can't believe that you brought in quote of Sayedna Ali (RZ) to defend a bhagora like Nawaz Sharif
He didn't defend that soor ki nasal Nawaz Sharif; instead used the reference to define Pakistan as a failed country.
Anyone here who has had experience of Judiciary would be well aware what a mockery of justice our courts and judicial system are and how the lawyer fraternity is the worst of the lot and the biggest evil in the country........and the worst of the lot is elevated to the post of Judges.
I read somewhere a saying by Hazrat Ali (RA) that even a system of non-believers can function but a system of injustice cannot function and Pakistan I guess is the biggest example; our system is repeatedly failing simply because there is no justice here.
My family is all too well aware of Pakistan's Judiciary. We had the land mafia try and take our land, and in one incident, it only required a bag of onions and an AC unit to resolve the case—some other issues with 50,000 Rupees.
Disgusting, and then they say don't do tuheen e adalat, what adalat? In Ajk its well known fact that the judiciary take lakhs/crores to rule in favours, the rich invite police, judges, lawyers etc on weddings and party together. Unfortunately the public is in worse condition.
Someone told me "you don't understand, Pakistan mein sirf paisa chalta hei"
What that individual told you is the golden rule in Pakistan. If there was an unwritten constitution with one article to define this country, it's that saying, "Pakistan mein sirf paisa chalta hai."