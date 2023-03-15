What's new

Thəorətic Muslim

Thəorətic Muslim

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 5, 2012
4,758
17
4,819
Country
United States
Location
United States
I need clarification on some questions.
  1. What's the background on this GB Police being at Zaman Park?
  2. With the removal of GB's IG of Police to the "Establishment Division", what is this Establishment Division?
    1. I've noticed the word thrown around for a while now, I'm assuming that it's a dead end position to discipline individuals?
  3. What's with Pakistani "Journalists", do they not realize the obvious followup question to someone hiding under the bed is where's your daddy?
    1. I get they're lifafas but come on....
Edit: discipline not disciple. And I get police from other provinces are routinely sent as security for vips.
 
Last edited:
V

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,518
3
3,094
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@Jango

Thəorətic Muslim said:
I need clarification on some questions.
  1. What's the background on this GB Police being at Zaman Park?
Click to expand...
No idea. Probably how KP police were deputed there when PTI was ruling KPK.

Thəorətic Muslim said:
  1. With the removal of GB's IG of Police to the "Establishment Division", what is this Establishment Division?
    1. I've noticed the word thrown around for a while now, I'm assuming that it's a dead end position to disciple individuals?
Click to expand...
From what I've read establishment division manages the bureaucrats postings etc.
So, transferring the IG there means he's officially not holding any post. This is a sort of punishment. They can take it further by posting him in a menial job or in a dangerous far flung area.

Thəorətic Muslim said:
  • What's with Pakistani "Journalists", do they not realize the obvious followup question to someone hiding under the bed is where's your daddy?
    1. I get they're lifafas but come on....
Click to expand...
Other than lifafa, there's another reason.
A journalist once irritated Baby Bhutto with his question, who proceeded to tell him that he will have a word with his channel management about such unacceptable transgression.
 

