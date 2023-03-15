Thəorətic Muslim
I need clarification on some questions.
- What's the background on this GB Police being at Zaman Park?
- With the removal of GB's IG of Police to the "Establishment Division", what is this Establishment Division?
- I've noticed the word thrown around for a while now, I'm assuming that it's a dead end position to discipline individuals?
- What's with Pakistani "Journalists", do they not realize the obvious followup question to someone hiding under the bed is where's your daddy?
- I get they're lifafas but come on....
