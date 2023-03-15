Thəorətic Muslim said:

What's the background on this GB Police being at Zaman Park? I need clarification on some questions. Click to expand...

Thəorətic Muslim said: With the removal of GB's IG of Police to the "Establishment Division", what is this Establishment Division? I've noticed the word thrown around for a while now, I'm assuming that it's a dead end position to disciple individuals? Click to expand...

Thəorətic Muslim said: What's with Pakistani "Journalists", do they not realize the obvious followup question to someone hiding under the bed is where's your daddy? I get they're lifafas but come on....

Click to expand...

No idea. Probably how KP police were deputed there when PTI was ruling KPK.From what I've read establishment division manages the bureaucrats postings etc.So, transferring the IG there means he's officially not holding any post. This is a sort of punishment. They can take it further by posting him in a menial job or in a dangerous far flung area.Other than lifafa, there's another reason.A journalist once irritated Baby Bhutto with his question, who proceeded to tell him that he willwith his channel management about such unacceptable transgression.