Some Properties in Islamabad: Input Needed!

Hello,Some months ago wife and I went to Pakistan and we really fell in love in Islamabad. And I am thinking about buying some investment and/or an eventual retirement home there. Here is a search at Zameen.com:I was told that ISB is very expensive--too expensive--but then I look at something like this:and at $40,000 doesn't seem to bad?What's the catch here? Any recommendations for area and ROI value?Thanks!