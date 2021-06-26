What's new

Some powers desire to keep sword of FATF hanging over Pakistan: F.M Qureshi

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,914
8
12,309
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Some powers desire to keep sword of FATF hanging over Pakistan: Qureshi
Dawn.comPublished June 26, 2021 - Updated about 4 hours ago
Facebook Count
Twitter Share


Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it needed to be looked into whether FATF was being used for political purposes. — APP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it needed to be looked into whether FATF was "being used for political purposes". — APP/File

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday questioned the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) decision to continue to keep Pakistan on the watchdog's "increased monitoring list", also known as the grey list, despite implementation on 26 out of 27 points included in the original action plan.

In a statement, Qureshi said there was "no room" to keep Pakistan on the grey list after it had implemented nearly the entire action plan, according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

The foreign minister said it needed to be looked into whether FATF was "being used for political purposes", adding "some powers desire to keep the sword of FATF hanging over Pakistan."
It was yet to be determined whether the FATF was a technical forum or a political one, the statement quoted him as saying.
Qureshi said whatever steps Pakistan took were in its own interests, emphasising that it was in Pakistan's interest to stop money laundering and terror financing.

Read: FATF's decision to retain Pakistan on grey list raises eyebrows

A day earlier, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer said Pakistan would remain on the grey list till it addresses the single remaining item on the original action plan agreed to in June 2018 as well as all items on a parallel action plan handed out by the watchdog's regional partner — the Asia Pacific Group (APG) — in 2019.

"Pakistan has made significant progress and it has largely addressed 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018," he said at a virtual press conference after the financial watchdog's five-day plenary meeting.
Pleyer, however, added that the item on financial terrorism still needed to be addressed which concerned the "investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups".

He said Pakistan was still "failing to effectively implement the global FATF standards" across a number of areas.
When asked about the new action plan after the APG evaluation, Pleyer said the plan had "six action items including enhancing international cooperation and demonstrating that assistance is being sought from foreign countries in implementing UN Security Council designations".

Pleyer said even after the last remaining item on the original action plan was addressed, delisting would not occur as there was a parallel action plan that was also given.


www.dawn.com

Some powers desire to keep sword of FATF hanging over Pakistan: Qureshi

Says it is yet to be determined whether FATF is a technical or a political forum.
www.dawn.com
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
4,358
15
7,429
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Our failure to not do the needful structural changes in our economy and now they will arm twist us because they know look for easy way outs.
Domestic tax collection is still being mishandled by FBR and bigger fish continue to enjoy tax heavens while working class is paying heavy taxes on all commodities.
Pakistan should explore more ways to open trade with Iran, China, Russia and Bangladesh.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,914
8
12,309
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan need to start talking more about FATF being used as a political tool to discredit her, Keeping mum will only make it worst.


With Pakistan being more compliant than many countries not on the grey list, #FATF's own credibility is on the line and not Pakistan's. This time FATF has to prove that it's not a geopolitical blackmailing tool as suspected by many.
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
2,215
0
2,055
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Thanks God Pakistani realise it is political watchdog. They have been doing this and they will keep doing this. Dont follow them. They can not do nothing. Stop helping usa and ask them use their power.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom